After a lengthy career in rugby and a new venture into MMA, 2019 has been a busy year for James Haskell.

On top of everything else, he also spent 17 in the Australian jungle appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

James came 9th on the show and was voted out on Tuesday, December 3rd 2019.

The sports star had some highs and lows in the Jungle with the Dingo Dollar challenge debates making up some of his most memorable moments.

So, who are James Haskell’s parents? Let’s take a look…

Who are James Haskell’s parents?

I’m A Celebrity 2019 star James is the son of Jonathan and Susie Haskell. James’ dad is on Twitter as @JonathanHaskel1.

James has one sibling, a younger brother named Edward (@haskeedw).

He’s married to the daughter of Richard and Judy Madeley, Chloe.

Where is James from?

James was born in Windsor, Berkshire on April 2nd 1985.

Speaking to Dad.info, James said he started out in rugby at the age of just five years old.

“I joined Maidenhead Rugby Club. My mum lied about my age to get me and my dad out of the house and involved in the junior set-up. My dad and I enjoyed a father and son bond whilst I played rugby and he got to socialise over a pint.”

James’ life after rugby

James has gone into MMA since leaving rugby in 2019.

The ex-England Rugby star is becoming something of an entrepreneur and offers training and nutrition plans on his website which claim to transform your body in eight weeks.

The ex-sportsman also offers E-Books, clothing, apps, healthy snacks and a fresh healthy food delivery service online.

