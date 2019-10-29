Meet Jonny Labey: Height to acting career of the X Factor Celebrity contestant!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The X Factor: Celebrity is probably something we didn’t expect from Simon Cowell in 2019.

For fifteen years, viewers up and down the UK are completely accustomed to the show’s yearly airing on TV which leads us into the festive season.

However, 15 years of the X Factor and Simon felt like a switch up – and it’s a pretty welcome change, too.

A load of celebrities, who we never knew had the capability of singing, ditch their day jobs and get up on stage all in a bid to win a recording contract.

Jonny Labey is one of the celebs taking part in the 2019 show, so let’s get to know him a little more, from his beginnings in Jersey to his height.

Jonny Labey – height

With singing, dancing and acting under his belt, there’s not a lot Jonny can’t do. From the looks of his Instagram profile, it seems that Jonny’s also had some practice in Karate.

The 26-year-old is 5 ft 9. That makes Jonny the same height as X Factor judge Simon Cowell and taller than his fellow contestants Kevin McHale who stands at 5 ft 7 and Martin Bashir who is 5 ft 5.

How is Jonny famous?

Jonny started dancing at the age of 5 and went on to study at the Doreen Bird College of Performance in Sidcup, South East London.

He graduated in 2014 and following his course, Jonny went on to perform in the West End. He also appeared in a film in 2015, playing David in Soft Lad.

In 2015 he landed a role in Eastenders as Paul Coker. And 2017 saw Jonny and his ex-girlfriend Chrissy Brooke win ITV dance competition Dance, Dance, Dance. Now, in 2019 he’s back on stage on The X Factor: Celebrity!

Meet Jonny on Instagram

The X Factor’s Jonny is on Instagram as @jonnylabey with almost 60,000 followers.

The all-around performer often takes to social media to share videos of his impressive dance moves, family photos, holiday pics and modelling snaps.

It looks like Jonny has a girlfriend from his Insta page as they often post photos together. His girlfriend, who’s a model and dancer, is on Instagram as @charislister.

