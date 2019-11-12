Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Whoever was responsible for coming up with the concept for MTV’s Just Tattoo Of Us deserves some kind of recognition for that level of creativity.

Inventive or not, though, the show summed up in a word is absolutely savage.

And while our sympathies may be with the people who sign up to the show, just think of those poor tattoo artists that have to etch absolute madness onto their bodies for life!

We found Just Tattoo Of Us artist Hue on Instagram, let’s get to know her…

Just Tattoo of Us: Meet Hue

Since 2018 Hue has been one of the tattoo artists on MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us.

Putting her morals aside, Hue has to permanently ink clients who have no idea what they’re actually getting tattooed on their bodies.

Hue’s then required to unveil her artwork when the time comes for the big reveal on the show.

Once in a while, the tattoo artist gets to do a meaningful, touching tattoo but most of the time she’s inking for other people’s revenge.

Hue’s tattoo artistry: Career

According to Hue’s website, she discovered her love for art at an early age.

Hue started her own tattoo company, Hue, tattoo & art, in 2010 and after seven years honing her craft she made it onto telly.

The talented artist will be one of the resident tattooists on series 5 of Just Tattoo of Us.

Hue Nguyen on Instagram

Hue is clearly very fashionable and edgy and that can be seen from her Instagram account.

The Just Tattoo of Us artist has had tattoos etched on her by famous artists such as Tim Hendrix, Ami James, Carlos Torres and more.

Follow Hue on Instagram @huearttattoo where she has 11,000 followers. And for her fashion page, you’ll find Hue under the handle @huebearslove.

