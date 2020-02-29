Meet Karin Bohn: Restaurants on the Edge interior designer!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Ever imagined how enjoyable it would be to watch Kitchen Nightmares without all the abusive language? Well, now you can as Netflix welcomes a brand new series to our screens in 2020. Restaurants on the Edge was made available from Friday, February 28th 2020.

Season 1 of the series is made up of six episodes – the team take on restaurants all over the world in Malta, Hong Kong, Tobermory, Costa Rica, Austria and St Lucia.

Chefs Dennis Prescott and Nick Liberato are hosts of the show while Karin Bohn is on hand for all things design. Let’s get to know Karin Bohn – the Restaurants on the Edge interior designer!

Restaurants on the Edge: Karin Bohn

Karin Bohn is one of the three hosts of Restaurants on the Edge.

Bringing out the big guns in the style department, Karin is in charge of all the design elements of the restaurants.

Episode 1 sees the team in Malta where Karin blows glass and sources some traditional tiles. Then in episode 3, Tobermory, Karin does her best to improve Coconut Joe’s. She often looks to local producers and artists when sourcing stylish items for the projects. Episode 3 saw her find a local chainsaw artist to make a bespoke piece of art for the venue.

Where is Karin from?

Karin grew up in a small town – Dawson Creek, British Colombia, Canada. However, she’s of German-Chinese heritage.

On Karin’s website, she cites her heritage as the reason “she’s fearlessly able to take bold risks with her projects.”

She writes:

Growing up, she would spend time with both sets of grandparents who could only speak broken English at best. Being exposed to deep German and Chinese cultural roots and such diverse traditions at a young age is the reason Karin’s work is able to be influenced by so many time periods, cultures and countries.

Now, she’s based in Vancouver, Canada, where she runs her interior design business – House of Bohn.

Meet Karin on Instagram

You can find Karin on Instagram under the handle @karinbohn where she has around 39,000 followers.