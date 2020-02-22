Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is every crafty person’s dream TV show.

The Channel 4 show is a competitive series which follows much the same format as The Great British Bake Off or Sewing Bee.

Melanie Sykes is presenting series 3 of the show in 2020, while Sue Pryke and Keith Brymer Jones make up the judging panel. The quarter-final of the 2020 series is set to take place on Wednesday, February 26th at 9 pm.

Let’s get to know Keith Brymer Jones – one half of The Great Pottery Throw Down’s judging duo.

Great Pottery Throw Down: Meet Keith

Keith Brymer Jones is one half of the judging duo seen on Channel 4 show The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The potter has been a judge on the show for all three series since it first started in 2015.

By the looks of things, Keith is simply an adorable soul who wants to encourage each potter in their journey rather than push for a cutthroat competition.

Speaking to Mollie Makes, Keith revealed the lengths he goes to in order to take care of the contestants.

“On the first day, I give them all a special parcel, which has one of my mugs with personalised wording on it and a little bag of pottery tools with a little message for them all.”

Is the judge on Instagram?

Yes! Keith Brymer Jones is on Instagram (@keithbrymerjones) with around 20,000 followers. You can also find the Londoner on Twitter @KBJWhitstable.

In 2020, Keith is working on projects with the National Trust as well as creating pottery for his own company. You can purchase his stylish ‘Word’ range online through Keith’s website.

Why does Keith cry on The Great Pottery Throw Down?

The Great Pottery Throw Down first began on BBC Two. And since 2015, it’s become a known ‘thing’ that Keith can get a bit teary-eyed on the show.

Keith’s tears have now been dubbed the equivalent of a “Paul Hollywood handshake” for contestants as seen on The Great British Bake Off.

If Paul Hollywood thinks your bake is good enough for a handshake, then you’re onto a winner, therefore, if Keith sheds a tear at your pottery, you’re pretty much up there.

#PotteryThrowdown if you don’t watch this show then you blooming should. It’s creative, interesting and is lovely to see how much enjoyment people get from watching other people do something they love. Plus Keith cries. 🙌🏻 @PotteryThrow — Denise Rogers (@denyofiniquity) February 19, 2020

