Meet Little T from It's Grime, Up North: The rapper found fame at 11 years old!

Channel 4 never fails to bring us an investigative documentary or two, and now it’s back with It’s Grime, Up North.

The series takes a look at the grime music scene in the north of England and kicks off its first episode on October 27th.

Airing in three parts, the series will come to a close on November 10th 2019.

In an access-all-areas style, viewers will get to see what life for up and coming young MC’s is like. So, it’s time to get to know Little T from It’s Grime, Up North episode 1!

What is It’s Grime, Up North?

It’s Grime Up North is a fresh three-part series coming to Channel 4.

The first episode airs on Sunday, October 27th at 10 pm and focuses on rapper Little T – AKA Josh Tate.

The following two parts of the series will air on Sunday, November 3rd and 10th. The programme will take a look at more artists and young MC’s based in the north of England, such as Sophie Aspin and Millie B.

Little T on It’s Grime, Up North

Episode 1 of It’s Grime, Up North takes us to Blackpool.

The show takes a look at Little T’s rise to fame on the internet, from accumulating millions of views online to gaining a massive fan following.

And although his music so far has found Little T fame, he wants to move away from explicit lyrics. The series follows Little T on his journey as he makes decisions which are sure to affect his coming years as a rapper.

Meet Little T on Instagram

Little T has a huge Instagram following of 170,000. You can follow the young rapper @joshtatemusic.

He’s also on Twitter under the same handle and has a further 1,500 followers there.

Little T often takes to Insta to share promotional content for his music as well as videos of himself rapping.

He was said to be in a relationship with Katie Flesher however, it’s unconfirmed whether Little T has a girlfriend in 2019.

