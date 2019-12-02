Meet Liza Koshy: Insta-famous guest judge on Sugar Rush Christmas

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is renowned for its ability to churn out some of the most entertaining competition TV series. And 2019 has seen the streaming service roll out not one, but two festive editions of our favourite baking competition shows.

Nailed It! Holiday! and Sugar Rush Christmas are available to watch on Netflix from November 22nd and 29th respectively.

Sugar Rush launched its very first festive edition of the show in 2019. So, let’s get to know Sugar Rush guest judge, Liza Koshy.

Who is Liza Koshy?

Liza Koshy was listed as one of Time Magazine’s 25 most influential people on the internet in 2019, so it’s safe to say she’s pretty well-known.

However, if you haven’t heard of her, then you will do now. The social media star is 23 years old and was born on March 31st, 1996.

Liza was raised in Houston Texas and rose to fame via Vine in 2013. She’s on Instagram as @lizakoshy with 18 million followers and is in a relationship with David Dobrik.

How did Liza get famous?

At just 17 years old Liza joined the Vine platform, here she posted short funny videos and has gone on to gain worldwide fame.

In 2016 Liza took to YouTube to share more videos and today she reps over 17 million subscribers. She even interviewed Barack Obama on YouTube in 2016.

Liza took a break from YouTube in 2018 but has now returned to the video streaming site. In 2017 Liza has 45 million followers across all social media according to Quartz.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Meet judge Liza

Sugar Rush kicked off its first-ever Christmas spin-off show on November 29th 2019.

The baking competition show airs on Netflix and is made up of six episodes.

As usual, Adriano Zumbo and Candance Nelson are judging the competition along with a guest judge each week. Hunter March is back presenting the show as he has done since series 1 of Sugar Rush in 2018.

