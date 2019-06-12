Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

We don’t know where they get them from but the Love Island producers have got a great eye for scouting incredibly good looking additions to the show.

The first Islander to join the rest in Majorca was male model Danny Williams.

The dating show is in full force with couples pairing up and get closer every day.

Episode 9 sees two female newcomers to Love Island 2019 and they’re ready to shake things up.

Elma Pazar is one of the two ladies ready to take the villa by storm. So what’s her ethnicity?

Elma Pazar – ethnicity

It’s unclear as to what Elma’s ethnicity is but one thing’s for sure, she’s absolutely stunning.

Elma comes from Essex and oozes glamour, naturally.

From her Instagram, it looks like 26-year-old Elma is very close with her sister and has a big family.

Elma on Instagram

The brunette beauty has around 11,000 followers on Instagram as of ITV’s Love Island episode 8.

You can follow her – @elmapazar.

Elma enjoys getting glammed up and hitting the town from the looks of her Instagram.

The new Love Islander also looks to jet off on holiday frequently to Ibiza and Barcelona.

She’s also on Twitter with the same handle.

Elma Pazar on Love Island

The eyelash technician is bound to shake things up on Love Island 2019.

Elma enters the villa during episode 9 and gets to choose three guys to go on a date with.

Tommy Fury, Danny Williams and Michael Griffiths are all selected to date the new girls.

Elma has said that she’s a “girl’s girl” and so doesn’t plan on breaking anyone’s relationship up intentionally.

Although she has said that she’s going into the villa for love and will do what it takes to bag herself a man!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SERIES 5 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY ON ITV2 AT 9 PM.