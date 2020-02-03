Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Eva Zapico is the latest stunner to enter the Love Island 2020 villa.

Alongside five other beautiful singletons, Eva is set to turn the South African villa on its head with her arrival into Casa Amor.

The current cast will face a tense few days as all of the couples are split apart and gifted the opportunity to risk what they currently have by coupling up with one of the newcomers.

Sparks are bound to fly, the drama is sure to kick-off and Eva Zapico could be at the centre of it all.

Who is Eva Zapico?

Eva is a 21-year-old recruitment officer from Bromley.

She becomes one of the spunky young cast members with only three Islanders born before her – newbie Natalia Zoppa and OG’s Jess Gale and Finley Tapp, who are all 20.

According to her LinkedIn, Eva graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2019 after graduating with a 2:1 Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

When does Zapico come from?

Although Eva’s last name, Zapico, can be found across the world, it is most prominent in Spain. Eva is also a common Latina name and she may have Spanish or Latin heritage.

The Love Island 2020 star on Instagram

You can follow the hot tamale on Instagram under @evazapico, where she kick-starts her Love Island journey with just over 6,000 followers.

Her page is all about glamour and travelling, with some incredibly stunning beach shots – she’s been to Marbella, Dubai, Thailand, LA, Mexico, Malta, Italy and France over the last 24 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Zapico (@evazapico) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:20am PDT

Which does she want to couple up with?

Eva could be the most confident woman in the villa, describing herself as a straight-up 10/10 while boasting the humour and sass to match.

In her pre-Love Island interview she told ITV:

I’m a 10/10 – how can you expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself? I’d say my hair is my best feature – it’s long, thick and bright.

The 21-year-old says that she is after an alpha male who has the classic tall and bulky physique, much like a rugby player or a certain Anthony Joshua.

Mike Boateng is the only guy that she has mentioned so far and we could easily see the two coupling up.

Has Eva had any plastic surgery? Or lip filler?

One of Eva’s standout features is her incredibly plump lips.

However, there is no reason to believe that Eva has had any plastic or cosmetic procedures, and no lip filer. You can trace back photos to 2014 where Eva’s lips were just as gloriously plump, and this is when she would have been under 18 years old (picture below) and unable to have any procedures by law.

What people would do to have these lips…

