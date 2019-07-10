Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA has an official cast and has now officially started as fans gear up for the first-ever series of the dating show.

The famous UK series was relaunched in 2015 and has amassed an international viewership over the years, with American’s from LA to New York desperately hoping the format would come to the US.

Well, the wait is finally over.

One of the first bikini-clad and stunning contestants to walk through the villa doors in Fiji this July will be Kyra Green.

So, who is Kyra Green? Where is she from? And can we stalk her on Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island USA star who has already been on TV!

Who is Kyra Green?

Kyra is a 22-year-old Love Island USA contestant from Los Angeles.

She’s a musician and is looking for somebody with a “skater and artistic vibe”, perhaps similar to Johnny Depp in looks.

The brunettes stunner was originally born in NY but switched cities to progress her music career with her band, 212 Green.

Kyra told CBS that she was looking for a confident guy who knew the “fine line” between confidence and cockiness.

Who are 212 Green?

Kyra was a child singing superstar in her teenage years as she appeared in season 8 of America’s Got Talent at the age of 16 with her band, 212 Green.

Although they were knocked out in the Vegas Round, the band are still together and consist of Kyra’s brother and sister, Tori and Kyra.

They specialise in pop, hip-hop, R&B, funk and vintage soul. You can check out their 2013 America’s Got Talent audition below:

Is Kyra on Instagram?

Yes – and in a mind-blowing way!

Kyra isn’t just on Instagram but she’s absolutely slaying it, with her insanely hot profile of online pics undoubtedly a solid selling point to the Love Island USA casting team.

You can follow Kyra on Insta’ under @kyra212green, where she starts her Love Island USA journey with a whopping 144,000 followers.

As well as a musician, Kyra is model and runs out on camera for @lamodels, @social_newyork and @kowatches.

It looks like the US version has followed in the UK’s footsteps in casting models, social media influencers and only those who will look 10/10 in their swimwear.

What is Kyra’s ethnicity?

According to her Instagram, Kyra has a mixed heritage.

The 22-year-old has a mixed ethnicity of both African American and Russian roots.

How to watch Love Island USA!

Love Island USA season 1 launched on Tuesday, July 9th.

It will air every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm. In Canada, the show has been picked up by CTV.

Unfortunately, for UK viewers, there is no way to watch the USA show. Even with a VPN tool, you will be unable to watch the show via the CBS media player. A registered USA credit card is needed.

