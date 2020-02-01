Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There’s only one island reality TV fans are interested in, and no, it isn’t Ibiza or Santorini. Everyone’s favourite, Love Island, is back on our tellies in 2020 from Sunday, January 12th.

Is there ever enough drama going on on Love Island? No! And do we need a constant stream of newbies entering the villa to mix things up? Yes!

Thankfully, things are about to get well and truly shaken up from February 2nd 2020 as the Casa Amor episodes air! Let’s meet a lad new to Love Island: Josh Kempton!

Love Island 2020: Josh Kempton

Josh Kempton is a newcomer to series 6 of Love Island according to reports from The Sun and The Daily Mail.

The blue-eyed 21-year-old hails from Surrey and works as a model (no surprises there)!

Josh is 6 ft 1 and is signed to Nemesis Models in Manchester and Evolve Models based in London.

Clear out the villa gym, gang, because Josh is going to need to be in there to maintain his ridiculous abs! It’s safe to say some of the current Islanders are likely to feel slightly intimidated by Josh’s presence, so keep hold of your ladies, fellas!

He even features an ‘ultimate guide to get shredded’ in his Instagram bio!

Josh’s Instagram

Like many Love Islanders, Josh has an impressive social media following. You can find the hunky newbie on Insta @joshuakempton where he has over 14,000 followers.

He’s totally ripped, hence the number of shirtless selfies, and we’d assume that’s got something to do with the training he was doing for the marines.

Whether its through their modelling connection or now, Love Island, connection, Josh looks to be good friends with 2019 Love Islander Jordan Hames. The pair can be seen posing together in an Insta post from 2019 in which Jordan commented ‘brothers’.

