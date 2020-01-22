Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter Love Island has been hotting up our screens since its launch on Sunday, January 12th 2020.

The sixth series of ITV’s hit show follows exactly the same format for the Winter edition. However, it does come with an exotic new location and a sparkly new presenter!

Laura Whitmore hosts the 2020 show which is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

As always the casting team behind the show love to throw a cat among the pigeons and bombshells have been entering the villa to shake things up like no tomorrow.

So, let’s get to know newcomer to the 2020 series, Justin Beibs look-a-likey, Luke Mabbott!

Who is Luke Mabbott?

Luke Mabbot is a 24-year-old CEO. The good-looking chap is set to enter the Love Island villa during episode 11.

His company is called Blanc Menswear and claims to be “luxury, made affordable”.

Blanc Menswear sells luxury men’s underwear, offering boxers, briefs and multi-buy packs. The company has a following of over 20,000 on Instagram (@blancmenswear).

Meet Luke M on Instagram

Would a Love Island contestant be worthy if they didn’t have an Insta account for fans to stalk? We think not!

Find Luke M on Instagram under the handle @lukemabbott where he has over 3,000 followers. You can expect to see all the usual things on Luke’s profile that would make any girl swoon.

He’s repping pics from the gym, holding babies, wearing baggy hoodies, jetting off on holidays and more. Luke’s taken part in Tough Mudders, lists travel as one of his interests as well as being a business owner.

He takes things a step further by adding snowboarding pics, sunbathing snaps, evidence of him caring about elephants and there’s even some of him bathing his french bulldog!

Ripped abs, a tan, tattoos, a Justin Beiber-esq mug and a Range Rover? Things are about to go down when Luke M hits the villa!

