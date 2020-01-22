Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island 2020 has been serving some serious drama since it kicked off from Sunday, January 12th 2020. The ITV dating show airs every weeknight and Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2.

Laura Whitmore is hosting series 6 of the show which is filmed in the scorching sun of South Africa!

After coupling up during episode 1, there’s been some serious shuffling around among the Love Islanders.

Secret kissing, hissy fits, and sobbing twins? This year has got drama written all over it. And now there are two new bombshells entering the villa during episode 11.

Let’s get to know series 6 bombshell, Luke Trotman – he’s already a successful football player!

Meet Luke Trotman!

Episode 11 sees two new bombshells enter the Winter Love Island villa – and they’re certainly a pair of lookers, let’s just say that!

Luke Trotman is one of the two lads ready to hot up the Winter in South Africa.

He’s a semi-pro footballer who plays for Darlington FC. Darlington FC sits five divisions below England’s top league, the Premier League.

According to the Darlington FC website, Luke’s a very impressive football player: “He was outstanding during season 2018-19, and was called up twice by England C for matches against Wales and Estonia. He actually sat an exam while in Estonia.

“Unfortunately, he was injured against Gateshead in August 2019, and is currently on the sidelines.”

Although, when he’s better he’ll be playing football very regularly, Luke will most likely need another job on top of his football duties. He’s likely to take home somewhere between £250 – £500 per week.

Is Luke on Instagram?

Yes! Luke is on Instagram as @luketroytrotman. He has around 2,400 followers prior to entering the Love Island villa in 2020.

Evidence of Luke’s footballing injury can be seen on his Insta profile. By the looks of things, he was in hospital during the summer of 2019.

Luke wrote in the photo caption that it could take between seven and nine months for him to recover and be playing again.

For now, he’s headed for Cape Town, where he’s sure to be a hit with the ladies.

As well as a mirage of footballing photos, Luke is partial to a mum appreciation post as well as the odd ‘Outfit Of The Day’ pic on Instagram!

