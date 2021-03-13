Meet Madison LeCroy's son, Hudson: Southern Charm star's family explored











Madison LeCroy’s son features on Southern Charm alongside her. The Bravo show’s cast member is a CEO and mother as well as a reality TV star. Let’s take a look at her previous marriage, relationship status and more!

Southern Charm’s Madison was born and raised in South Carolina. The mother-of-one has had huge success in the hair and beauty industry, even opening a second salon in 2021 with her business partner, Meg Workman.

Her personal relationships have been featured on the Bravo show, so let’s take a look at her family life now.

Southern Charm: Meet Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy has been a cast member on Bravo’s Southern Charm since 2020. After appearing on the show as a guest and friend, she’s now a staple member of the main cast.

Madison is 30 years old and runs her own hair and beauty salon in South Carolina named Blush & Brushes.

She graduated from the Carolina College of Hair Design in 2008. The Southern Charm star’s work has been featured in Vogue magazine, Reader’s Digest and Town and Country as per her LinkedIn page.

Was Madison previously married?

Yes, Madison was previously married. Southern Charm season 7 focuses on her relationship with her ex boyfriend Austen Kroll. However, she was married and had a child in her early twenties.

Madison’s ex-husband and father of her son is Josh Hughes. According to US Magazine, she married at the age of 20 and the couple divorced five years later.

The Southern Charm cast member is single as of December 2020, speaking to US Magazine, she described herself as “1000 per cent single”.

Meet Madison LeCroy’s son

Madison’s son, Hudson, features on Southern Charm. As per her Bravo TV bio: “When she is not working, she and her son can be found fishing, working on school projects, and watching his favorite movies.”

Hudson is said to be his mum’s “biggest fan” and according to Bravo, “her goal in life is to guide him toward becoming a great man“.

While the drama is surely set to continue on Southern Charm, life at home for Madison and eight-year-old Hudson is said to be a breeze. Describing the two of them as a “dynamic duo” to Bravo, Madison said that one child is enough for her.

