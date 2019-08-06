Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s serving some serious entertainment from August 2019. A brand new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off from August 6th.

The show is narrated by comedian Rob Beckett who thoroughly enjoys taking the mick out of the cast like his life depends on it. Making Rob’s job much easier by simply being themselves is the cast of series 7.

The cast includes Lee Ryan, Lauren Goodger, Megan Barton Hanson, Nathan Henry, Lady C, Chloe and Demi Sims and Jack Fowler.

Continuing her dates on episode 2 was Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton Hanson. And before her new adventure into bisexuality took an awkward turn, she went for a less painful date with Maizie.

And, we found Celebs Go Dating’s Maizie on Instagram…

Who is Maizie?

Maizie was Megan Barton Hanson’s first date on series 7 of Celebs Go Dating.

Megan mentioned that she’d had a look at Maizie’s Insta to have a little look at what her date is like and see what kind of music she makes.

Maizie said to Megan: “My songs at the moment are Drum and Bass, so are you into that?”

Megan looked less than impressed and admitted to the cameras that she’d firmly put Maizie into the friend zone. She said: “I don’t have that spark, and whether it’s a girl or a guy, you need that”.

The night then took a turn for the worst when Megan’s second date, Tasha, drove her round the bend. We found Tasha on Instagram, too, but unfortunately, her profile is private.

Celebs Go Dating: Maizie on Instagram

The Celebs Go Dating guest is on Instagram as @maiziewalsh with almost 2,000 followers.

Maizie often takes to the social media site to upload videos of her singing , selfies and pretty much anything everything she gets up to in her life.