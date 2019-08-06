Channel 4’s serving some serious entertainment from August 2019. A brand new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off from August 6th.
The show is narrated by comedian Rob Beckett who thoroughly enjoys taking the mick out of the cast like his life depends on it. Making Rob’s job much easier by simply being themselves is the cast of series 7.
The cast includes Lee Ryan, Lauren Goodger, Megan Barton Hanson, Nathan Henry, Lady C, Chloe and Demi Sims and Jack Fowler.
Continuing her dates on episode 2 was Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton Hanson. And before her new adventure into bisexuality took an awkward turn, she went for a less painful date with Maizie.
And, we found Celebs Go Dating’s Maizie on Instagram…
Who is Maizie?
Megan mentioned that she’d had a look at Maizie’s Insta to have a little look at what her date is like and see what kind of music she makes.
Maizie said to Megan: “My songs at the moment are Drum and Bass, so are you into that?”
Megan looked less than impressed and admitted to the cameras that she’d firmly put Maizie into the friend zone. She said: “I don’t have that spark, and whether it’s a girl or a guy, you need that”.
The night then took a turn for the worst when Megan’s second date, Tasha, drove her round the bend. We found Tasha on Instagram, too, but unfortunately, her profile is private.
Celebs Go Dating: Maizie on Instagram
The Celebs Go Dating guest is on Instagram as @maiziewalsh with almost 2,000 followers.
It looks like Maizie’s often changing the colour of her hair and she’s gone through tonnes of looks from blue to pink to a more natural dark brown.
Maizie’s music
Maizie spoke of her music on the Channel 4 show and she and Megan looked to be getting off to a good start until she said the words “Drum and Bass”.
The musician has collaborated with Flat T on a Jungle/Drum and Bass song called Resurrected which you can buy on iTunes.
You can listen to Maizie’s music online through Spotify here.
