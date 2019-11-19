Meet Marcus Wareing’s wife Jane - MasterChef judge has been married for twenty years!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef: The Professionals is back on the BBC this November for its twelfth series and that can only mean one thing: the return of fan-favourites Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti to the judging seat.

The two chefs step up for the professional spin-off, replacing chef John Torode who hosts the regular series.

Michelin-starred Marcus is one of Britain’s renowned chefs and although he has been in the limelight for the past decades, he has managed to keep much of his private life private.

So, who is Marcus Wareing married to? Here’s everything you need to know about his family life, from wife to kids!

Who is Marcus Wareing’s wife?

Marcus is married to a woman named Jane. The couple wed in 2000, after dating for seven years.

They met when Marcus was 22-years-old and working as a sous chef at Gravetye Manor in West Sussex. He was in the kitchen while she was working front of house in a managerial role.

It took Marcus a long time to propose, as he wanted to make sure Jane could handle his work ethic. Marcus was not prepared to compromise his work for his relationship.

In an interview with the Telegraph back in 2015, Marcus said:

I didn’t ask her to marry me until I really knew that she was right for what I want. Jane understood my industry. She got who I was and never put pressure on me to be anything else. I had a free reign.

You can follow Jane on Twitter @mrsmwareing where in her bio, she describes herself as a “patient wife of a chef, mother of three.”

Marcus and Jane’s culinary journey

As Marcus rocketed to fame, thanks to his solo restaurant endeavours and MasterChef appearances, Jane has been through it all with him.

He continued to say in the Telegraph interview that: “We’ve gone through the test of time. That girl has been through hell and back with me.”

This could largely refer to when Marcus and Gordon Ramsay decided to part ways in 2008, a difficult and messy business separation. Jane ran Marcus’ office at the time and helped him get his solo business endeavour off the ground.

Meet the Wareing family

The couple have three children together.

Their first born is Jake, who is now 18-years-old. Then they have 15-year-old Archie and 12-year-old Jessie.

The Wareing family all live together in Wimbledon.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS WEEK NIGHTS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO