Meet Mary Lou from Hell’s Kitchen: Career and Instagram of the chef











Hell’s Kitchen contestant Mary Lou is a fan favourite. So, let’s get to know more about the 28-year-old chef!

Hell’s Kitchen season 19 kicked off on January 7th 2021. The finale airs on Thursday, April 22nd 2021. From the beginning of the season, Mary Lou Davis has stood out from the rest, she was even called out for winking at one of the guest chefs during the show by Gordon Ramsay.

Mary Lou on Hell’s Kitchen season 19

Mary Lou Davis is one of the stand-out contestants on Hell’s Kitchen season 19. She is energetic and bold and, by the looks of things, will stop at nothing to bag herself the prize of Head Chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Lake Tahoe and a salary of $250,000.

The 28-year-old hails from San Antonio, Texas and has Twitter users calling her “hilarious”.

Mary Lou has many viewers of the show backing her to win, with one person Tweeting: “…Mary Lou is hilarious omg I hope she wins“. Another said: “Yayyyy!!!!!! I LOVEEEEEE MARY LOU! #HellsKitchen”.

Meet Mary Lou on Instagram

Mary Lou AKA ‘Lou Beezy’ has two Instagram accounts. The first is her ‘Geeks and Grubs‘ page which has almost 30k followers. She has a personal IG account @coffee_andconcealer with over 25k followers.

Mary clearly loves to play dress up as she writes in her IG bio: “Amateur Cosplayer”. She often posts photos of herself to social media, her followers will be used to seeing the chef as Batman’s Joker and many more cosplay characters.

She also has a YouTube channel, Geeks&Grubs, with almost 3,000 subscribers. Mary’s channel sees her dress up as various characters from films such as Ratatouille and create different food dishes.

Mary Lou’s career

As per Mashed.com, Mary Lou didn’t always aspire to be a chef. However, it turns out that she’s pretty good at all-things food.

In 2009, Mary attended the University of North Texas and graduated in Hospitality Management according to her LinkedIn page. She trained with the Culinary Institute of America in 2014 and worked as a server, chefs assistant and kitchen manager during her studies.

Mary landed her first cheffing role in 2016 at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Texas. She worked as a Sous Chef. She’s now been a Chef Partner at Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar for three years.

