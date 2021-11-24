Meet Mike Meginness from TLC’s My 600 Lb Life, his journey explored











My 600 Lb Life follows the stories of people who are attempting to save their own lives. Tackling the issues of overeating, addiction and dependency, the TLC show has been airing since 2012.

Mike Meginness will be telling his story on an episode of My 600 Lb Life tonight (November 24th) so Reality Titbit explores who he is and why he struggled to decide whether to join the weight loss program offered by Dr Now.

Who is Mike Meginness?

Father-of-four Mike Meginness’ starting weight was 745 pounds, and he is looking ahead to the new phase of his weight loss journey.

Mike was passionate about sports, however, his sporting ambitions were dashed after he suffered multiple concussions.

He has started to enjoy golfing with his dad, although Mike does need to take breaks in between holes.

Why is Mike hesitant to do Dr Now’s program?

Mike admitted his hesitancy to partake in Dr Now’s program because he would have to relocate to Houston.

He said: “I was really excited to be approved, and I’m still dedicated to losing weight and getting healthy. The only problem is his requirement is to move to Houston because I was ready to do that, but then I was informed that if I move to Houston then I’d be forfeiting any and all custody rights with my kids. I can’t let that happen.”

Mike even asked his lawyer about a temporary exemption so he can still move to Houston and complete the program, however, his attempt at an exemption was denied.

Mike Meginness’ weight loss journey explored

Mike Meginness has created his own Facebook page where he documents his weight loss journey called The Journey of Mike Meginness.

In an exclusive preview of My 600 Lb Life Mike says: “With all my workouts, my strengths and stamina have continued to improve a lot. I know I’ve continued to lose weight because I feel lighter every day.”

On 10th November, Mike revealed that he weighs 599 pounds and that he was really “excited” about his progress. He said: “I never in my dreams thought I would be back under 600 pounds.”

His latest update was posted on 22nd November. He said that he completed his first-ever 5k and finished at 1 hour and 45 minutes, and he has since weighed himself and is now at 580 pounds.

