Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is back in 2020 for a brand new series. We might be feeling a chill in the UK but we can guarantee that things are hotting up in Cape Town.

The Winter series kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm on its home of ITV2.

Laura Whitmore is the series’ brand new host and along with the Irish beauty comes a brand new batch of Islanders – not forgetting her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, the voice behind all the Love Island shenanigans.

To shake things up in February 2020, the Casa Amor episodes are finally here – the ones we’ve all been waiting for! It’s time for things to get real. Let’s meet Molly Smith on Instagram, people. She’s ready to shake things up in South Africa!

Meet Molly Smith

Molly is one of the brand new Love Island 2020 contestants introduced during the Casa Amor episodes airing from Monday, February 3rd.

The blonde beauty is 25 years old and says: “I’m really nice and easy to get on with. I’ll get along with everyone.”

Molly is 5 ft 7, a size six and has a 24-inch waist according to Jadore Models.com.

According to ITV, Molly’s celebrity crush is Bruno Mars, but let’s face it – has Bruno got the bants of Nas? We don’t think so!

OMG: Meet Priscilla Anyabu: Former pageant queen is ready to stir things up on Love Island!

Molly on Instagram

As expected, no Love Islander is without a fair few thousand followers on Insta. Molly has racked up a mere 35,000 in her time. You can follow her, too, @mollysmith19.

Molly is quite literally rocking her killer bod on Insta with modelling shoots posted all over the place.

We can guarantee that she’s not short of confidence. By the looks of things, she’s already got her eye on the prize as she tells ITV who she’s interested in: “Luke M! I like how he dresses, I like how she styles his hair… he seems really confident as well.”

READ MORE: Natalia Zoppa’s age explored: Love Island newbie looks super young!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK