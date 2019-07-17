Meet Momo from Blown Away - career, Instagram and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Blown Away is a brand new series to Netflix in 2019. The streaming service is renowned for pushing out interesting documentaries and cut-throat competitions and Blown Away gives us a glimpse into the art of glassblowing as well as an entertaining contest between artists.

Of the ten contestants taking part in series 1 of Blown Away is Momo Schafer. She’s been dubbed ‘authentic’ on Twitter and is a likeable member of the cast.

The competition certainly ‘hotted up’ from the word go as all the artists were hellbent on bagging the $60,000 prize as well as the artist’s residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

Here’s everything you need to know about Momo from Netflix’s Blown Away!

Blown Away: Who is Momo?

Setting foot in the boiling hot workroom was 24-year-old Momo.

Momo is of Japanese descent and dedicated her first ever piece of art on the show to her family and those that had helped her on her journey.

Her full name is Kristen Momoko Schafer and she’s been glass blowing since she was 19 years old.

Momo not only creates works of art but she also instructs others in glassblowing. She’s currently in her second year as Artist-in-Residence at New Street Glass Studio in Worcester, Massachusettes.

For more information on Momo and her work, why not visit her website?

Momo on Instagram

The talented artist is on Instagram as @glassymomo.

She has over 4,000 followers on Insta but it doesn’t look like shes on Twitter.

Momo often takes to social media to share photos of her artwork, promote upcoming events and videos of herself glassblowing.

She does mention on her Insta page that she’s not too keen on sharing selfies or photos of herself as there are lots of ‘creeps’ online.

What type of art does Momo create?

In 2019 it looks as though Momo has been trying her hand at some different styles of glasswork. An Instagram post she shared in July 2019 detailed how she was making miniature pieces out of borosilicate.

She also made a range of glass earrings ‘Dental Dreams’ which were featured in a Nike advert in 2019.

Momo left the Netflix competition in episode 6 after the judges weren’t keen on her ‘razor’ artwork during the Pop Art Blowup challenge. However, even if she didn’t win the competition, she looks to have gained some new fans in the process.

