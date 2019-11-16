Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s official – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2019.

The show kicks off from Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm on ITV.

And a brand new series means a brand new star-studded cast including Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle, Jacqueline Jossa, Adele Roberts and more.

Also jetting off to the Jungle is football pundit Ian Wright, so let’s meet Ian Wright’s wife, Nancy Hallam.

Who is Nancy Hallam?

Nancy Hallam is the wife of football legend Ian Wright.

Nancy and Ian married in 2011 and have two children together. The couple share daughters Roxanne and Lola.

According to a 2018 report from The Express, Ian described his wife as “the perfect woman.”

Has Ian Wright been married before?

Nancy isn’t the first wife that Ian Wright has had. In total Ian has eight children by four different women.

The footballer married Deborah in 1993 and together they have a son, Stacey, and a daughter, Bobbi.

He has two sons with Sharon, Shaun and Bradley. And Ian also adopted Sharon’s son, Brett.

Ian has another daughter named Coco who was born in 2006 but plays no part in her or her mother’s life. And then he shares two daughters with Nancy.

Is Nancy on Instagram?

It looks like Ian Wright’s family life is kept pretty quiet so we’d be surprised to find his wife on Instagram.

There is a Nancy Hallam on Instagram, but the account is private so it’s unconfirmed whether this is Ian’s wife or not.

However, you can follow Ian Wright himself on Insta under handle @wrightyofficial where he has around 900,000 followers.

Ian’s sons from a previous relationship are also on Instagram – @shaunwp98 and @bdubyas_view.

Ian’s grandson, Dmargio, plays for Manchester City Football Club and can be found at @dmargio_wright_phillips.

