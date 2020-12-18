Meet Nany Gonzalez: The Challenge Double Agents star's love life to IG!











Nany Gonzalez is one of 30 The Challenge: Double Agents contestants. Let’s get to know the MTV star!

MTV’s reality game show The Challenge launched all the way back in 1998. Now it returns with a spy thriller-inspired edition of the show, Double Agents, on December 9th 2020.

With the latest season of the MTV series filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland, many long-standing contestants of The Challenge have literally travelled the globe to take part in the show.

Nany Gonzalez on The Challenge

Taking part in another The Challenge season is Nany Gonzalez, 31.

She first took part in the show in 2011 in The Real World: Las Vegas at the age of 22. Nany also took part in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, Free Agents, Battle of the Seasons (2012), Rivals II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2 and Total Madness.

Physical strength and determination are almost prerequisites to take part in the show. According to The Cinemaholic, Nany was an athlete and a cheerleader for a semi-pro hockey team in her younger days. She’s is 5 ft 8 and clearly maintains an athletic physique on and off the show!

Does Nany have a boyfriend?

In a Q&A video uploaded by Marie Roda in April 2020, Nany revealed that she was very much single.

However, looking at the Challenge star’s Instagram account, she seems to have found a boyfriend.

The mystery man has appeared in three recent posts in June and July of 2020. However, his name is unknown.

Nany Gonzalez on Instagram

After finding fame on The Challenge, Nany has become a fan favourite on the show. The 31-year-old has over 330k followers on Instagram. She also has a Twitter account but it doesn’t look to have been used since 2011.

Follow Nany on Instagram @nanycarmen. But, be warned, her IG feed is full of envy-inducing beach snaps and throwback holiday photos!

Nany often takes to IG to share posts of herself enjoying time with her friends and family. According to her Q&A video filmed with Marie Roda, she’s living in Florida in 2020 and her Instagram looks to reflect that, too.

