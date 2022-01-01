Meet new Singles Inferno contestants Kim Su-Min and co on Instagram











Each week new episodes of Netflix dating series Singles Inferno are dropped on the streaming service and viewers can’t get enough of the Korean show. Singles are left on a ‘deserted’ island with the bare necessities and the opportunity to find love. If they click with someone, and the feeling is reciprocated, they’re given the opportunity to go to ‘paradise’.

However, there are some Singles Inferno contestants who haven’t been to paradise once yet. Episode 5 of the Netflix show brings with it three new Singles Inferno contestants, so let’s get to know Kim Su-Min, Cha Hyun-Seong and Seong Min-Ji.

Meet new Singles Inferno contestant Kim Su-Min

The first newbie to arrive on Inferno Island during episode 5 was Kim Su-Min.

She described herself as a “bright, friendly and energetic person” and it seemed that many of the male contestants on the show were interested in her almost instantly.

It’s unlikely that this will phase Kim Su-Min, though, as she said that she gets hit on by guys a lot and is popular.

She said during episode 5 that she thinks it’s important to have confidence and believe in herself and she’s looking for a man who is “true to his feelings“.

Who is Cha Hyun-Seong?

Later in episode 5, a familiar face to some of the current contestants walked into the Inferno.

The first new male contestant to join the show is Cha Hyun-Seong.

A “well-proportioned body” and a “charming smile” are two qualities that gym bunny Cha Hyun-Seong says he boasts. He’s into watersports such as freediving and wakeboarding and he’s looking for a “cheerful, funny, positive woman with a beautiful smile“.

The Singles Inferno contestant can be found on Instagram @cha_hyunseong where he has around 100 followers. He’s clearly putting in the hours in the gym as Cha Hyun-Seong can be seen sporting a six-pack on IG.

Meet Seong Min-Ji

The second woman to join the show as a newbie was Seong Min-Ji.

She said that people usually assume that she’s cold and hard to approach at first, but really she’s very friendly and playful.

Seong Min-Ji is determined to find a man on the Netflix series and added that she’s attracted to men “with pretty noses” and she wants to meet someone who has “hobbies and tastes similar to hers“. She’s very competitive and said” “I will get the man I want“.

