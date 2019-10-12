Meet Old Man Saxon: Rhythm and Flow contestant oozing personality!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Netflix has brought out a brand new talent contest in 2019 – Rhythm and Flow kicked off from October 9th.

Produced by singer-songwriter and all-around smoothie, John Legend, there’s no wonder Rhythm and Flow is such a slick show.

The show features a variety of familiar faces including Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg and more as guest judges. The main judging panel consists of Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

Thirty-year-old Old Man Saxon brought his A-game to the stage in episode 1. So, let’s get to know Old man Saxon, Rhythm and Flow’s multi-talented act…

Old Man Saxon’s Rhythm and Flow performance

Old Man Saxon had the judges laughing before he’d even started his performance.

He wears a suit on stage in memory of his late father. Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Old Man Saxon entered the stage singing: “Hidey hidey hidey ho, hodey hodey hodey hey… I’m ready to start my musical performance now.”

At the end of his impressive performance, Chance the Rapper commended Old Man Saxon on his act. He said: “From the content to the delivery, to the performance, you’ve got my thumbs up.”

Snoop Dogg said: “Your s*** had personality, that being said, I hope that ain’t your only outfit.”

OMG: Meet Rhythm and Flow’s Londynn B: T.I was “honoured” to take her through to the next round!

Meet Old Man Saxon on Instagram

Old Man Saxon is blue-tick-certified on Instagram as @oldmansaxon. The rapper often takes to Insta to share photos of himself, his two daughters, family and promo for his music.

He has over 23,000 followers as well as another 3,000 on Twitter.

The 30-year-old’s performance clearly went down a treat with viewers and some took to Twitter to praise Old Man Saxon’s act. One wrote: “Two days later and I’m still jammin’ the f*** outta Old Man Saxon y’all. I really dig his vibes so much, man.”

You can listen to and buy music from Old Man Saxon’s website, as well as his merchandise.

Where did Old Man Saxon get his inspiration from?

The Rhythm and Flow auditionee cited comedian Rudy Ray Moore as a point of inspiration and it looks as though he’s combining comedy and rap in a way that the judges are loving.

Old Man Saxon had Chance the Rapper in stitches with one line in particular.

He said: “I got my nose up like imma stay in the game. Might not!”

SEE ALSO: Rhythm and Flow: Who is Rae Khalil? Snoop Dogg says she “looks like she smells good”

WATCH RHYTHM AND FLOW ON NETFLIX WEEKLY

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE