Swooping straight into Love Island 2019 during the Casa Amor episodes was pro basketball player Ovie Soko.

Ovie managed to get stuck into the show pretty quickly and his likeable personality and hilarious sense of humour look to have won over his fellow Islanders and the show’s viewers alike.

There comes a time during ITV’s dating show that a series of episodes are expected and one of those is the meet the parents episode!

Ovie Soko’s parents, specifically his dad, have already been a topic that’s come up on the show. And everyone’s convinced that he’s already a parent himself, but first, let’s meet Ovie’s parents…

Who are Ovie Soko’s parents?

The meet the parents episode of Love Island 2019 is likely to air in the last few episodes of the series.

Ovie Soko has managed to get a huge fan base out of Love Island 2019 viewers. And potentially walking through the villa doors could be Ovie’s parents.

We learned of Ovie’s dad’s name during the baby challenge in episode 52. Ovie and his partner, India, named their fake baby Raymond Jr after Ovie’s father.

The 28-year-old’s dad is on Facebook and from his social media account, it looks as though he’s an artist.

Whether Raymond Soko will walk through the villa doors, we don’t know. But it would certainly make for a perfect episode!

Ovie is obviously close to his dad as he shares an Instagram post captioned “Thank God for family” in June 2019. There doesn’t seem to be anything on Insta of Ovie’s mum, though, so she’s currently still unknown.

Ovie Soko: Nationality

Ovie’s background is Nigerian. Specifically, Ovie is said to have roots in the Urhobo people located in Southern Nigeria.

The 6ft 7 Islander was born in London on February 7th 1991 to Raymond Soko, his mother’s name isn’t known.

Ovie has a clear Londoner accent however he has spent a lot of time in the US due to his basketball career. His Facebook page lists him as living in Birmingham, Alabama.

Most recently he’s played basketball for Spain however he’s also spent time in Greece playing there.

Ovie Love Island: Family

The baby episode of Love Island during the final week of the series opened viewers’ eyes to Ovie as a family man.

He and India Reynolds were dubbed “cool parents” by Twitter users and Ovie made mention of his older brother, Raymond.

It doesn’t seem that Ovie has many family members publicly on social media, but so far he could have a brother and a dad on their way for the meet the parents episode!

When Ovie first entered the Love Island villa it was rumoured that he has three children, however, that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

