Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Nailed It! is the baking contest where contestants have to recreate complicated bakes for a $10,000 cash prize. Now, it’s time to prepare yourselves for some seriously glittery epic fails as a festive edition of the series, Nailed It! Holiday!, hit Netflix on Friday, November 22nd 2019.

The 2019 series of Nailed It! Holiday! is presented by Nicole Byer and chocolatier Jacques Torres and features all kinds of guest judges including Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph and more.

But comedian Paul Scheer didn’t want to be a judge on Nailed It! Holiday!, he wanted to come on as an actual contestant!

Nailed It! Who is Paul Scheer?

Paul Scheer introduces himself as an actor and comedian during his episode of Nailed It! Holiday!

He’s best known for appearing in TV series The League, Black Monday and Veep! We have Paul to thank for MTV sketch series Human Giant as well as the Adult Swim comedy-action-parody series NTSF:SD:SUV::.

Paul is also a podcaster. He started How Did This Get Made? which was voted iTunes’ favourite comedy podcast of the year in 2011 as well as Unspooled in 2018.

WHO DAT: Nailed It! Holiday! Jacques Torres’ teeth and weight loss leaves viewers confused

Meet the comedian on Instagram

Nailed It!’s Paul is on Instagram as @paulscheer with over 250,000 followers.

Like many comedians on Insta, Paul looks to use his account to share hilarious content.

He also takes to social media to show appreciation for his family as well as sharing information on his upcoming work.

Is Paul married?

Yes, Paul is married to actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer June Diane Raphael.

June is 39 years old and comes from New York. However, the couple now lives in LA.

The pair tied the knot at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in 2009 and share two sons, Gus, 5, and Sam, 3.

Follow Grace and Frankie star June on Instagram @junediane.

MEET THE CREW: Who are Nailed It! Mexico hosts Omar and Anna?

WATCH NAILED IT! HOLIDAY! ON NETFLIX FROM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22ND 2019.