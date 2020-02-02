Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is back for 2020! The hit ITV show brought us its first-ever Winter series along with a brand new presenter in the form of Irish beauty Laura Whitmore.

Kicking off from Sunday, January 12th 2020, in Cape Town, South Africa, was series 6.

The Love Island OG’s have been kicked off the show while bombshells have come in and shaken things up.

In February 2020, there’s about to be a huge shakeup as the Casa Amor episodes air on Sunday, February 2nd. Let’s get to know Love Island newbie Priscilla Anyabu.

Who is Priscilla Anyabu?

Entering the Love Island villa on February 2nd 2020 is model and absolute stunner Priscilla Anyabu.

As always, the Casa Amor episodes are much-awaited each series and this Winter season is no different!

Priscilla, as well as five other stunning girls, will enter the Casa Amor villa in a bid to bag herself a man and be in with a chance of taking home the £50k prize money on February 2nd 2020.

The 25-year-old hails from Battersea, London and used to work as a pageant queen.

Meet Priscilla on Instagram

Priscilla has an impressive Instagram following of around 15,000. You can follow the model, too @priscillaanyabu_.

She works as an Operations Director and although her job title may sound boring, she’s certainly an interesting person. Priscilla is a former pageant queen who won Miss Face of Africa and starred in Fuse ODG and Wretch 32’s music videos!

Speaking to ITV, she also said: “Priscilla’s looking for a man with magnificent manners, as “not saying please and thank you” is her biggest turn-off.”

