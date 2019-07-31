Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Dumping a load of sexy single young people on an island with nothing but each other for entertainment has proved so popular that there’s now a series of Love Island airing in the US.

Love Island USA kicked off on CBS from July 9th 2019. And with the final looming on August 7th, there’s not long before the couples need to shack up to be in with a chance of winning the prize money.

Striding into the villa on day 12 was absolute head-turner Raymond Gantt.

Ray and five other newcomers, Eric Hall, George Johnson, Marli Tyndall, Aissata Diallo and Kelsey Jurewicz join the rest of the current Islanders.

He’s ready to get things ‘turnt up’ on Love Island USA but what else do we know about newbie Ray?

Who is Ray Gantt?

Love Island USA welcomed six new arrivals on day 12. Entering the villa was 23-year-old Raymond Gantt who comes from Hillside, New Jersey.

Born in 1996, Ray looks to be very close to his family sharing posts on social media since 2014 of his parents and siblings to Instagram.

Whether he’s in with a chance of bagging the $100,000 prize, we don’t know, but he’s certainly a welcome addition to the Island for the girls.

Ray Gantt’s social media following

Ray has over 4,000 followers on Instagram (@raygantt) and a further 732 on Twitter under the same handle.

He often takes to Instagram to share photos of himself modelling and looks to have a fair bit of experience under his belt. He’s even had his photo taken by prestigious photographer Marvin Bienaime.

In May 2019 he started up his own YouTube channel ‘TheRayGanttWay’ where he’s posted a vlog of his spring break experience. (Don’t worry it’s pretty PG)

Ray Gantt – career

Raymond is a student at Montclair State University.

The university’s motto is “Seize the Day” and it looks as though Ray is doing just that on Love Island USA.

As soon as he set foot in the villa he cast his eye upon Caro who seemed pretty happy to get some attention from handsome New Jersey boy Ray.

Ray wasn’t exactly shy when it came to flirting, either, saying to Caro: “Nah, you look really pretty in the morning, honestly”.

