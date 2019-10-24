Meet Rhythm and Flow's Ali Tomineek: Where is he now?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

New York, Chicago and Atlanta are three very different US cities, but there’s one thing they’ve all got in common.

All three cities have produced some of the most recognised and successful rappers we know today.

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I make up the main judging panel on Netflix’s brand new rap contest Rhythm and Flow.

The competition is tough, to say the least, and sees rap legends such as Snoop Dogg join in as a guest judge. So, where is Rhythm and Flow’s Ali Tomineek now? What’s happened since the competition?

Rhythm and Flow: Who is Ali Tomineek?

Ali Tomineek is a 21-year-old rapper who hails from Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardi B, T.I, Snoop Dogg and Chance the Rapper met Ali during the LA auditions.

The rapper opened up during episode 7 of Rhythm and Flow and said: “This has been my dream being able to show the world what I’m about.”

“My mom, she was kind of out of the picture, she had me and things kind of started going south before I was even one. I felt like I wasn’t worth being loved.”

Ali caught the viewers’ and judges’ attention by using a Rubix Cube during his performance but the judges pretty much all decided that they wanted him to lose the Rubix Cube in episode 1 of the show.

Meet Ali on Instagram

Ali Tomineek is on Instagram as @alitomineek with over 32,000 followers.

In October 2019 Ali Tomineek is still posting to his YouTube channel.

He has over 120,000 subscribers and features his new songs on the video-sharing platform.

The rapper released an album in 2019 entitled “I Ain’t Sorry for the Wait” so it looks like he’s still making music.

