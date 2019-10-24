Meet Rhythm and Flow's Caleb Colossus on Instagram: Where is the rapper now?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As always, Netflix is bringing out a whole lot of brand new series in 2019.

And one of the new releases from Netflix which is bound to have everyone hooked is Rhythm and Flow.

The show has been dubbed the “rap version of The X Factor” but let’s face it, it’s much more gripping than that.

October 23rd 2019 saw the last three episodes of the series released onto the streaming service, rounding off Rhythm and Flow’s very first season.

Let’s take a look at one of the finalists of Rhythm and Flow, Caleb Colossus!

Rhythm and Flow: Who is Caleb?

Caleb Colossus was 23 years old at the time of taking part in the Rhythm and Flow series.

Hailing from Stone Mountain, Georgia, Caleb made it to episode 9 of the show, losing his place in the final to Londynn B.

We first met Caleb during the Atlanta auditions where Quavo, T.I and Big Boi put him through to the next round. Episode 6 saw Caleb win a rap battle against fellow contestant Felisha George.

Where is Caleb Colossus now?

Since Rhythm and Flow, it looks like Caleb has continued developing as an artist and making music.

Caleb’s song, Michelangelo, which featured on the show during music video week, has been uploaded to YouTube as of October 22nd.

The rapper has a playlist on Spotify and it looks as though he’s released an album, When Paint Smears, in 2019.

Meet Caleb on Instagram

Caleb Colossus is on Instagram as @calebcolossus with over 18,000 followers.

The 24-year-old is also on Twitter under the same handle with a further 1,600 followers.

Caleb seems to have travelled a fair bit from the look of his Instagram. He also took to the social media site to share that his 24th birthday marked a special time in his life. He captioned the photo: “All I’m gonna say is Year 24 is gonna be THE year”.

