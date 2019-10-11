Meet Rhythm and Flow's Londynn B: T.I was "honoured" to take her through to the next round!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Hip Hop’s answer to The X Factor has officially landed in 2019. Rhythm and Flow airs weekly on Netflix and features rap legends on the judging panel.

T.I, Cardi B and Chance The Rapper make up the main judges on the competition, however, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Quavo and more have featured on the show in the first three episodes alone.

Episodes 2, 3 and 4 see the judges go to their hometowns to source talent for the show. And in episode 3 T.I headed back to Atlanta, Georgia.

She may have auditioned during the Atlanta episode, but this contestant is everything that New York’s about. So, let’s meet Rhythm and Flow’s Londynn B.

Rhythm and Flow: Who is Londynn B?

The Atlanta auditions of Rhythm and Flow brought an eye-catching contestant to the stage.

Londynn B explained how her father had been locked up all her life on the show. So her grandfather filled the role of her father. Then, when her grandfather died she moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Londynn B said: “Rap is my voice. I would describe my rap style as aggressive and raw.”

She had a daughter at 17 years old and when things didn’t work out with her child’s father, Londynn left New York.

She said: “When you pregnant and it’s like boom bam boom and you really don’t know what to do, it’s scary. I was running most of my life because I was in fear of not being accepted.”

Meet Londynn B on Instagram

As Londynn approached the stage in episode 3 of Rhythm and flow she said “my name is Londynn B and I’ve been doing music for three years.”

She explained on the show how she went from cutting hair to dancing and now it looks like it’s time for Londynn B to take over the rap game.

The 24-year-old already has over 60,000 followers and has released her own music in 2019 including a single, “Shooterz”. You can follow the rapper under the handle @londynnbofficial_.

Londynn B and The Megatron Challenge

“Victory” was the first word of Londynn B’s performance during her Atlanta audition in episode 3. And that’s exactly what she’s planning on getting out of the Netflix competition in 2019.

Some viewers of Rhythm and Flow may feel like they’ve seen Londynn before, and that’s because you probably have! She uploaded a video in 2019 to take part in Nicki Minaj’s “Megatron Challenge”.

Rappers and dancers from all over submitted videos in a bid to win $10,000 if they came first place in Nicki’s challenge.

Rhyming “Nefertiti” with “Fettuccini” in her Megatron cover, there are no bounds to Londynn’s creative flow. However, it was actually another Rhythm and Flow contestant, Savannah Hannah, who won the Megatron Challenge in the summer of 2019.

