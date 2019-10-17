Meet Rhythm and Flow's Troyman: The rapper brought his 'A' game for the Rap Battles episode!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Rhythm and Flow is a brand new talent competition to streaming service Netflix.

The first-ever series dropped on Netflix on October 9th 2019 providing us with the first three episodes of the season.

Rappers T.I, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper are the show’s judges as well as guest appearances from rap legends Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe and Jadakiss to name a few.

As of October 16th, the show is onto its sixth episode and the six finalists have been revealed.

And one of the main contenders in the Rhythm and Flow competition is Troyman. So, let’s get to know the rapper more…

Rhythm and Flow: Who is Troyman?

Troyman first appeared on episode 3 of Rhythm and Flow. The 26-year-old comes from Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper performed in his hometown in front of judges Big Boi, T.I and Quavo.

With lines such as: “Ready since ’91 and I was born in ’92” Troyman impressed the judges. T.I said that the rapper’s word-play was impressive, while Big Boi applauded his lyricism and stage presence.

How does Troyman do on Rhythm and Flow?

Episode 3 of the show sees Troyman impress the judges and move on to the next round.

In the Cypher rounds of the show, Troyman mentions how he even quit his job to appear on the show.

Episode 6 reveals the artist’s creativity as each competitor is tasked with creating their own song and music video.

Troyman strolls through to the next round along with Londynn B, D Smoke, Sam Be Yourself, Flawless Real Talk and Caleb Colossus.

Troyman on Instagram

The Rhythm and Flow rapper is on Instagram with over 5,000 followers. Troyman can be found under the handle @troymanofficial.

Although he’s only posted around 60 times, Troyman has a solid following and often takes to social media to share videos of himself rapping as well as photos of himself and his family including his late mum.

Troyman opened up on Rhythm and Flow and shared that his mother tragically passed away due to a drug overdose around two years ago. Being the eldest of three brothers, Troyman had to take a lot on his shoulders following the passing of his mum.

