Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Roman Kemp is already a fan favourite after being in the Jungle just a couple of days.

The radio DJ has shown bravery in the challenges as well as a softer side in getting to know the rest of his campmates.

Episode 2 of I’m A Celebrity 2019 saw Roman revealing details of his childhood which involved George Michael buying him extravagant Christmas presents.

The second episode of the series also saw Roman attempt to bag himself his luxury item – a mug with his girlfriend’s face on it.

So, let’s get to know Roman Kemp’s girlfriend a little more.

Who is Roman Kemp’s girlfriend?

Much to many viewers’ dismay, I’m A Celebrity 2019 contestant Roman Kemp is currently in a relationship with Anne-Sophie Flury.

Anne looks to be studying Neuroscience at Imperial College London – she’s not only serving looks but she’s got brains, too.

Roman and Anne have been an item for around two years and they have a dog together, so it looks like their relationship is pretty serious.

WHO DAT: John Barrowman’s new grey hair has viewers mistaking him for Paul Hollywood!

How old is Roman’s girlfriend?

Although it’s unconfirmed exactly how old Roman’s girlfriend is, we’d assume that she’s in her mid-twenties.

Roman is 26 years old and celebrates his birthday on January 26th. He’s the youngest in his family and has a 30-year-old sister named Harley.

Anne-Sophie on Instagram

Anne-Sophie is on Instagram as @coochiebygucci with 12,000 followers.

Roman’s beau is also on Twitter with the same handle.

Anne often takes to Instagram to show her appreciation for her boyfriend with tonnes of couples’ pics.

It looks like Roman even left her a video for each day that he’s in the Jungle from Anne-Sophie’s Insta stories!

Anne-Sophie and Roman’s dog

Anyone who saw Roman and his dad, Martin, on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019 will have been acquainted with his adorable puppy.

He and Anne-Sophie expanded their family by one by getting a tiny puppy named Luna.

Luna is a chihuahua and has her own Instagram to match her mama – @poochiebygucci.

Anne-Sophie Flury’s job

It looks like Swiss-born Anne is studying neuroscience in 2019.

But not only is she studying, it seems that she’s also an entrepreneur.

Anne’s Insta bio features a link to SHU GUM – a product which is said to keep your shoes fresh and clean.

By the looks of things, Anne has spent some time in Hong Kong. She features a fair few snaps on her Insta stories covering the social issues going on there in November 2019.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV AT 9 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE