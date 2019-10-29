Meet Sarah from Who Are You Calling Fat? The mum clashes with Victoria in episode 2!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Who Are You Calling Fat? is a brand new two-part documentary to BBC Two in 2019.

The first episode of the series airs on Monday, October 28th with the second airing the following day on Tuesday, October 29th.

Larger-bodied people from all walks of life spend a week living together.

But it’s not plain sailing for David, Sarah, Del, Babs, Jed, Miranda, Courtney, Jack and Victoria. There are conflicting views around every corner and this lot aren’t afraid to voice their opinions.

Let’s get to know a member of the Who Are You Calling Fat? group, Sarah.

Who Are You Calling Fat?: Meet Sarah

Episode 1 of Who Are You Calling Fat? introduces us to mum-of-one Sarah who brought her fourteen-week-old baby, Emily, on the show with her.

During episode 1 Sarah said she’d never met anyone ‘body positive’ before. She said: “Is it kind of a cover for the fact that they’re trying to make themselves feel that way?”

She continued: “The more fat you have, the more at risk you are of diabetes and cardiovascular risk and you can’t take that away. My pregnancy highlighted all of this to me.”

Sarah was of the opinion that obesity and health were linked, whereas her housemate for the week, Victoria, completely disagreed that weight or body size could affect your health.

What does Sarah do for work?

The subject of Sarah’s job was quite relevant during the series as she’s the director of Obesity UK.

Episode 1 saw Sarah say: “So when I hear the message that there’s no consequence of health with obesity. it does just make my blood boil. Because ultimately, yes, not everybody living with obesity will have consequences but the majority will.”

Sarah’s previously appeared on Fat: The Fight Of My Life as one of the contestants wanting to lose weight.

Is Sarah on Instagram?

It doesn’t look like Sarah is on Instagram, however, the Who Are You Calling Fat? star does have a Twitter account.

You can follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahFTFOML where she has over 1,200 followers.

Sarah also has a professional Twitter account, @BrocqSarah, where she has a further 740 followers.

