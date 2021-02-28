Meet Siobhán McSweeney: Age and IG of Great Pottery Throwdown host!











Viewers of the Great Pottery Throw Down want to know more about Siobhán McSweeney. So, let’s take a look at her IG, age, career and more!

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for its fourth season in 2021. The Channel 4 show sees 12 contestants go head to head in a bid to be crowned the best potter of the bunch.

Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller are judging the competition while Siobhán McSweeney hosts the show.

Siobhan McSweeney, Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Great Pottery Throw Down: Meet Siobhán McSweeney

Siobhán McSweeney is an Irish actress who was born in County Cork, Ireland, on December 27th.

It’s unclear exactly how old Siobhán is, however she graduated from Scoil Mhuire (St. Mary’s School) in 1996 according to IMDb. This could mean that the actress is around 41 years old if she was born in 1980.

She studied science University College Cork and later moved to London to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress in 2001.

Her first acting role was in 2006 film The Wind That Shakes the Barley. She also has played roles on stage and has had an acting career covering film, TV and theatre.

Great Pottery Throw Down: Siobhán McSweeney

Great Pottery Throw Down viewers may recognise Siobhán as she played the role of Sister Michael in Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

She’s also appeared in TV series such as Collateral, Porters, No Offence and The Fall.

Siobhán joined the Great Pottery Throw Down team in 2021 as the show’s host to replace Sue Pryke and Melanie Sykes.

Siobhán McSweeney on Instagram

Siobhán has a following of over 22k on Instagram and a further 91k on Twitter (@siobhni).

From banana bread to BTS shots of Derry Girls and The Great Pottery Throwdown, Siobhán’s pretty active on Instagram and Twitter.

She first posted to Instagram in March 2020 and often takes to social media to share all the latest goings-on in her life from baking to sorting out her flat after a fire in 2020.

It looks as though the actress flew out to Thailand for a break following the distressing event and spent her last birthday abroad.

Siobhán wrote on Twitter: “This is the face of a HOMELESS BIRTHDAY ORPHAN BUT I’m off to Thailand today for a few weeks to recoup. It’s been a tough ole year. And my health hasn’t been too good as a result. So off to clean air, beaches, sleep and nice food. I’ll come back taller and nicer hopefully.“

