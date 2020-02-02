Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4 brings us a brand new instalment of 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown in 2020.

The hit series has been running for a whopping 19 series this year with episode 4 airing on Thursday, January 30th.

Host Jimmy Carr, Susie Dent, Rachel Riley, Joe Wilkinson, Sean Lock, Jon Richardson and the rest of the gang were all in tow for episode 4, as well as guest comedian Sophie Duker.

So, who is Sophie Duker? Let’s get to know the 8 Out of Ten Cats star a little more…

Who is Sophie Duker?

Sophie Duker is a stand-up comedian who appeared on series 19 episode 4 of 8 Out of Ten cats Does Countdown alongside Jon Richardson.

Sophie was born in London in 1990 to parents who come from the Cameroon and Ghana.

She worked as a researcher for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and appeared on the show in 2020.

Meet Sophie on Instagram

Sophie is on Instagram as @sophiedukebox with around 3,500 followers. She also features her comedy sketch on Insta – @wackycomedyclub which reps over 500 followers.

She describes herself on Insta as a “comedy sexpot with a heart of gold & brain of silver”. Sophie also details her sexuality on YouTube in 2019 where she explains that she’s bisexual.

On Twitter (@sophiedukebox), she also writes “sl*tty clown” in her bio and states that she’s the Wacky Comedy Club and Grown Up Club host.

Buy tickets to Sophie’s Wacky Comedy Club event ‘Wacky Racists: We Love To See It’ online here . Tickets cost around £10 and the show takes place at a brand new Soho venue.

The line-up is said to be ‘next-level’ with Sophie outlining a brief history of the event online: “The live comedy juggernaut that is Wacky Racists was born one winter night in 2018 and with your help, we’ve spent the last two years, quite simply, crushing it. Great vibes, sweet beats, hilarious, internationally-acclaimed comedians and one one-man-white-man-house-band tinkling away on the ebonies and ivories.”

