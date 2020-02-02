Channel 4 brings us a brand new instalment of 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown in 2020.
The hit series has been running for a whopping 19 series this year with episode 4 airing on Thursday, January 30th.
Host Jimmy Carr, Susie Dent, Rachel Riley, Joe Wilkinson, Sean Lock, Jon Richardson and the rest of the gang were all in tow for episode 4, as well as guest comedian Sophie Duker.
So, who is Sophie Duker? Let’s get to know the 8 Out of Ten Cats star a little more…
Who is Sophie Duker?
Sophie Duker is a stand-up comedian who appeared on series 19 episode 4 of 8 Out of Ten cats Does Countdown alongside Jon Richardson.
Sophie was born in London in 1990 to parents who come from the Cameroon and Ghana.
She worked as a researcher for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and appeared on the show in 2020.
- NO WAY: 8 Out of Ten Cats: Are Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson really husband and wife?
Meet Sophie on Instagram
Sophie is on Instagram as @sophiedukebox with around 3,500 followers. She also features her comedy sketch on Insta – @wackycomedyclub which reps over 500 followers.
- BONKERS BUILDERS: Are Lee and Dean real? 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
WATCH 8 OUT OF 10 CATS DOES COUNTDOWN ON THURSAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.
SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE