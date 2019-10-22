Meet Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant's Kiaya Elliott on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

An MTV show that has been running for over 10 years is still going strong in 2019. MTV’s Teen Mom is back as of October 22nd 2019.

The show which captures the journey of motherhood for a group of young moms will air each Tuesday.

In one of the rawest and matter-of-fact ways, Teen Mom gives viewers a glimpse at what life is like as a young parent in America today. Relationship trouble, jobs, school and financing raising a child are just some of the issues the cast face.

There are two new moms joining the show in 2019 including Kiaya and Rachel. So, let’s get to know Kiaya on Instagram…

Teen Mom 2019: Meet Kiaya

Kiaya is a new addition to the 2019 cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She’s 18 years old and comes from Norfolk, Virginia.

In her MTV Teen Mom interview, Kiaya wasn’t in a relationship with her child’s father when she found out she was pregnant and now he’s in prison.

She identifies as bisexual but says she “doesn’t really like to put a name on it”. Kiaya is now in a relationship with girlfriend Teazha.

Meet Kiaya on Instagram

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member Kiaya is on Instagram with over 6,000 followers.

You can stay up-to-date with Kiaya @__.slaybykay.

The 18-year-old also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of herself and her partner, their channel is @LouuAndKay.

What does Kiaya work as?

During the snippets for Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant it looks as though Kiaya works as a nail technician. And from further inspection of her Instagram page, it definitely seems that that’s what Kiaya does as a job.

The mom-of-one said during a snippet of the show that she was grateful for her girlfriend, Teazha, being around and by the looks of things, Teazha was at the birth of Kiaya’s baby.

She gave birth to a son, who looks like he’s called Amour Armani, from her Insta account.

WATCH TEEN MOM: YOUNG AND PREGNANT FROM TUESDAY OCTOBER 22ND 2019 ON MTV.

