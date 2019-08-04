Meet Temptation Island host Mark Walberg: Family, career and Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The UK’s Love Island has Caroline Flack, Love Island USA has Arielle Vandenberg and now Temptation Island is breaking all the rules by having a man host the show.

Although Temptation Island isn’t strictly a dating show – it’s actually a social experiment – it is still an ‘island’ so we’ll be making all the comparisons we can.

Four unmarried couples embark on a relationship test like no other on a paradise island to see if their relationship is as strong as they’d like it to be. And holding their hands along the way is the show’s presenter, Mark.

So, who is Temptation Island host Mark Walberg? What else do we know about the TV presenter?

Meet Temptation Island host Mark Walberg

Mark Walberg is a seasoned TV presenter with a decade of experience under his belt.

Although their names are almost identical, he and mega-star actor Mark Wahlberg are not the same person and they’re not related, either.

This Mark, not Marky Mark, will be the presenter of Temptation Island once again. He presented the show when it first aired back in the early 2000’s but now the show’s having a reboot with a new cast and location.

Mark comes from Florence, South Carolina and is 57 years old. He was born on August 31st 1962.

What else has Mark done for work?

According to his website, Mark started his TV career as a production assistant at Dick Clark Productions.

Previous to Temptation Island 2019, Mark has presented his fair share of shows. He’s probably most-recognised for being the host of Antiques Roadshow on CBS. He’s also been a game show host on Shop Til You Drop and Russian Roulette on GSN.

Mark also hosted Burnt Toast, ESPN’s extreme sports magazine show. He’s currently the presenter of The Price is Right Live, too.

The 57-year-old is not just a host, though, he’s appeared in a variety of TV series including Hang Time and The Reality of Love.

Mark Walberg: Family

It’s clear from Mark’s Instagram that his family are very important to him.

He’s been married for over 30 years to actress Robbi Morgan Walberg.

Robbi played Annie in 1980 film Friday the 13th, she also starred in Me, Natalie at just seven years old.

Robbi and Mark have two children together, 23-year-old Goldie who’s a professional ballerina and 27-year-old Morgan who is a Naval Aviator.

WATCH TEMPTATION ISLAND FROM AUGUST 4TH 2019 ON E! ENTERTAINMENT.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE