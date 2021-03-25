Meet the 10 Years Younger In 10 Days presenter Cherry Healey on IG!











Cherry Healey is the 10 Years Younger In 10 Days presenter. Let’s get to know more about the TV host, from her love life and kids to career and Instagram!

10 Years Younger In 10 Days is back with a second series in 2021. Season 2 kicked off on March 18th on Channel 5. The show airs weekly at 9 pm, however, if you miss a show, catch up via Channel 5’s on-demand player, My5.

The premise of 10 Years Younger In 10 Days is pretty much what it says on the tin. Using the latest tips and tricks of the beauty trade, as well as non-invasive procedures, the show attempts to turn back the clock a whopping ten years for two people each episode.

Meet the 10 Years Younger In 10 Days presenter

Cherry Healey is a TV presenter who grew up in London. She was born on December 5th, 1980 and has an aristocratic background!

Cherry is a descendent of the Chadwyck-Healey Baronets, her grandfather is the 4th Baronet. She also went to Cheltenham Ladies’ College.

The TV host is 40 years old and started out in TV in 2009 with a series of self-titled documentaries for the BBC.

She’s also a co-presenter on Inside the Factory alongside Gregg Wallace and has presented shows such as What to Buy and Why.

Meet Cherry Healey on Instagram

Cherry is on Instagram with around 160k followers @cherryhealey. She also has over 90k followers on Twitter and can be found under the same handle.

The 10 Years Younger In 10 Days has two children, a son and a daughter named Coco and Edward, who sometimes feature on her page. She often promotes body positivity on her IG account and keeps her fans up-to-date with the goings-on in her life, from holidays to outfits, skincare regimes and workout posts.

She was married to Roly Allen for six years from 2010-2016. However, they’re now divorced. The mum-of-two has been in a relationship with Carl Kisseih for around five years after meeting online.

10 Years Younger In 10 Days: Apply

Anyone who fancies a jaw-dropping makeover may be in luck as applications often open for 10 Years Younger In 10 Days during the summer.

The Channel 5 show is yet to be renewed for a third series. However, if season 3 is announced, the applications will be open once again.

Head over to the Maverick TV application site here to apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and the application form requires information such as whether you’ve had any cosmetic treatments or procedures before.

Three photos are also required as part of the application, one full length photo and two recent photos of your face.

WATCH TEN YEARS YOUNGER IN TEN DAYS ON CHANNEL 5 AT 9 PM.

