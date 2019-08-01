Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Following in the footsteps of Planet Earth, Dynasties and Serengeti comes yet another incredible BBC nature documentary.

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth launches on Wednesday, July 24th and will dive into the adorable world of baby animals, following their first teeny-tiny footsteps on this planet.

Naturally, the challenge of surviving one year on earth in the plains of Kenya or the edge of the Arctic is worryingly slim, making each 60-minute episode an hour of praying nothing happens to the uber-cute balls of fluff on screen.

Narrator and voice artist to the series is Wunmi Mosaku, who follows in the irreplaceable footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and Hollywood movie star John Boyega.

What is Animal Babies about?

BBC has a long-standing track record of producing the most gripping, eye-opening and unbelievable nature documentaries to grace the planet.

Animal Babies takes the podium as the world’s cutest doco.

The three-part series follows six different baby animals as they delicately learn the basic survival skills in order to survive. Arctic foxes and grey gorillas are much cuter when they’re learning how to run and gnawing on their siblings in baby-soft play-fights.

Animal Babies explores Uganda, Kenya, the Arctic and Sri Lanka with miniature baby elephant Safina and tiny primate Jazir often stealing the show.

Who is the narrator?

The voiceover is supplied by 32-year-old Nigerian-born British actress Wunmi Mosaku.

Wunmi has a long line of TV credits to her name and is well-known on the Freeview TV scene having starred as Joy in Moses Jones (2009), Holly Lawson in Vera (2011/12), Tamika in Law and Order (2010) and Charlie in Silent Witness (2010).

More recently, she played DS Catherine Halliday in series 5 of Luther – arguably her most recognised role yet – and DI Vanessa Mercer in Channel 4 series Kiri (2018).

In the world of film, Wunmi won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress in the TV film Damilola, Our Loved Boy (2016). She also played Katie in the 2015 Black Mirror episode Playtest.

Get to know Wunmi a little better!

You can follow Wunmi on both Twitter (@wunmo) and Instagram (@wunmimosaku).

Her social media channels are full of inspiring projects including Advocacy and Activism programmes, gender equality campaigns and charity events.

How to watch Animal Babies: First Year on Earth!

The brand new series airs every Wednesday night on BBC2 at 9 pm.

There are three episodes in total, meaning the show will finish on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alternatively, all episodes should be available on catch up via the official BBC media player, iPlayer.

WATCH ANIMAL BABIES: FIRST YEAR ON EARTH EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON BBC2 AT 9 PM