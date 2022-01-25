Meet the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3











Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with a bang, and we can’t wait to watch the latest drama unfold…

The Bravo show has brought a new season for viewers to enjoy, and the trailer has got EVERYBODY talking.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be airing from the 21st of February. As we still have a while to wait for the season premiere, it’s only right that we let you get to know the new and returning cast members…

STREET OUTLAWS: Does Jeff Lutz have a daughter and did he have a racing accident?

Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo BridTV 4374 Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/33qQXXKlxDk/hqdefault.jpg 848691 848691 center 22403

Captain Glenn Shephard

Hailing from Canada, Captain Glenn Shephard is returning for yet another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. According to his bio on Bravo, he has “over 21 years in the industry and 12 years as the Captain on Parsifal III”

Gabriela Barragan

Yachtie Gabriela Barragan is a surfer girl from San Diego. Although this is her first season of Below Deck, she has worked as both a deckhand and a stewardess over the past two years, so is a very experienced crew member.

Tom Pearson

Tom is also new to the Below Deck crew, and he’s told his followers to “Strap on your seatbelts because it gets crazy”. His yachting experience is unknown, however he has a love to be in the water, and growing up he spent his days doing water sports.

Gary King

31-year-old Gary is back and better than ever for the new season. He has over 12 years of experience in the yachting industry, beginning his career at just 18 years old. The season trailer has got everybody talking about Gary, as it seems his charm may get him into trouble…

BRAVO: What is Gary King’s age on Below Deck?

Kelsie Goglia

Hailing from San Diego, Kelsie found her love for yachting whilst on a sailing holiday in Croatia, when she decided to pack in her corporate desk job and start her career on deck.

Colin MacRae

Colin has been apart of the crew since season 2. Before this, he worked as a Chief Engineer on super yachts for 13 years. He got viewers excited for the new season in his announcement post, saying that “So much stuff went down, it was even crazier than last season if that’s even possible!”

Daisy Kelliher

Daisy is also back for another season, who according to Bravo is considered “a yachting legacy”. This is because in 1964 her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland. Not only this, but her parents and other family members were also yachties.

Marcos Spaziani

Fresh face Marcos is a new crew member this season. He has over 10 years of experience within the industry, and will be on the yacht working as a private chef. The Bravo star is opening up his own restaurant in Koreatown, L.A.

Ashley Marti

Ashley decided to take up yachting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of her career, she has travelled the East Coast of the US and also The Bahamas. In her Instagram bio she states that she is currently in Fort Lauderdale.

WATCH BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT SEASON 3 ON BRAVO FROM FEBRUARY 21ST

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK