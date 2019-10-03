Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

A brand new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip lands on BBC Two this October.

Previous series have seen the likes of Terry Wogan, John Stapleton and Tim Vine on the hunt for hidden antique gems having first launched the celeb spin-off version in 2011.

Series 10 boasts a boost of reality TV celebs and famous faces from what the world of 16-25-year-old TV with queen of The Jungle and Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo a solid member of the line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2019 over October and the contestants who you may or may not recognise.

How to watch Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2019

The brand new series launches on Monday, October 7th.

It airs on BBC Two at 7 pm.

There are 12 scheduled episode in series 10 and they will air Monday and Tuesday evening. You can catch up with any missed episodes via the official BBC media player, iPlayer.

Meet the Celebrity Antiques Road Trip cast

The celebrity line-up includes faces new and old, stretching from the world of acting to broadcasting, reality TV and sport.

There are more than 20 cast members on the show!

Love Island takes over Antiques Road Show

We’re really not sure how much knowledge of vases and antique furniture these two have but Love Island’s Wes Nelson and Georgia Steel are sure to add plenty of entertainment value.

Loveable I’m A Celebrity duo and now bezzie-bs Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson also form a strong team and could be early contenders to take the series 10 Road Show crown.

Recognise these soap stars?

There are several UK TV-soap actors on the 2019 series. This includes Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten and her friend Samantha Renke.

Fellow Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon, who plays Del Dingle, is also on the hunt for money-making treasures alongside Coronation Street stars Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) and Helen Flanagan (Rosie Webster).

Rosie Marcel and Bob Barrett represent Holby City in the soap stand-off as well as lifelong friends Will Mellor and Nick Pickard, who met on the set of Hollyoaks series 1 in 1995.

Mega-music stars

Award-winning singer Emeli Sandé and producer Naughty Boy bring a slice of A-list action to the BBC along with Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden who put their boyband rivalry to the side in the name of antiques.

You’ll also recognise Red Dwarf actors Craig Charles and Robert Llewellyn.

The sporty crew

Payer and coach Judy Murray and former British tennis player Greg Rusedski join forces in an attempt to ace the show.

TV presenters, models, comedians and more

Loose Women panellists Penny Lancaster and Andrea McLean could be more early front runners to excel on the show with their combined knowledge.

There is also a long list of TV presenters such as Steve Brown and Adam Henson (Countrylife) and TV doctors Dr Zoe Williams and Dr Ranj Singh.

Stand-up gurus Jamali Maddix and Bobby Mair bring the funnies alongside fellow comedian Shappi Khorsandi and improv king Phill Jupitus. Performance poet John Cooper Clarke and children’s book writer Konnie Huq complete those two teams.

Panto pals Sheila Ferguson Bobby Davro will welcome the drama while actor Neil Morrissey and former Royal Marine Commando JJ Chalmers are sure to savour every moment of the pulse-racing antique hunt.

Finally, there’s a considerable advantage for Pearl Lowe and Mariella Frostrp (journalist) as Pearl is a fashion and textiles designer by trade.

