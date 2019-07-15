Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Brand new VH1 series Girls Cruise launched on Monday night (July 15th) as a trio of celebrity friends embark on the trip of a lifetime across the Caribbean.

Six of Lil Kim’s tightest friends have been given a spot onboard the cruise ship, with girl-power steering this reality TV series all the way to glory.

From a former member of iconic noughties group TLC to comedians and models, Lil’ Kim and co are sure to make this boat rock with music, sass and celebration.

Here’s everything you need to about the cast Girls Cruise and how you can tune in each week.

What is the series about?

The show will follow Lil’ Kim and her six-strong crew as they tour across the Caribbean looking to have the summer of a lifetime.

Expect steamy romances, tense fallouts and plenty of music-themed entertainment.

VH1 say:

As they travel through the Caribbean, the crew hits the high seas on an epic journey filled with hilarious adventures, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances as they cultivate bonds and unapologetically live their best lives.

Captain of the ship: Lil’ Kim

Of course, captain of the ship is hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim.

Now 45 years old, Lil’ Kim was a key player in the American hip-hop movement after she joined Junior M.A.F.I.A alongside The Notorious B.I.G in 1994.

The Queen of Rap went on to claim two MOBO Awards, a Grammy and became the first female hip-hop artist with three consecutive number-one singles on the USA Billboard.

Kim has appeared on various TV shows and movies, judging on music competitions and making a cameo appearance in Zoolander, although Girls Cruise will be her first direct reality TV appearance.

Main crew: Mya and Chilli

Kim’s main crew will feature two fellow musicians in Mya (Mýa Marie Harrison) and Chilli (Rozonda Thomas).

Thirty-nine-year-old Mya is a fellow Grammy Award winner and has performed with Lil Kim on a variety tracks such as Lady Marmalade, which also featured Christina Aguilera and Pink.

Next on board is Chilli, who was an original member in TLC alongside Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes. The 48-year-old had her own solo career before moving into dance and choreography. She’s no stranger to reality TV either, having starred in What Chilli Wants from 2009-2011.

Rest of the Girls Cruise cast

The rest of the crew includes Pretty Vee, Tiffany, B Simone and Char DeFrancesco.

Pretty Vee is a comedian who stars on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. The 27-year-old already has a huge following on Instagram with over 3 million followers. Likewise, you may also recognise 29-year-old comedian B Simone from the same series.

Tiffany is a long-time friend of Lil’ Kim and is also a host, actress, model, dancer, and entrepreneur.

Char DeFrancesco is a former model, who is now a philanthropist, socialite, and entrepreneur.

How to watch Girls Cruise on VH1

The brand new series airs every Monday night on VH1.

It airs at 9 pm and will continue every Monday evening in the same timeslot.

