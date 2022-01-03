Meet the cast of Porsha’s Family Matters on Instagram











Bravo star Porsha Williams spent 10 years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where viewers of the show had an insight into her private life. From her divorce from Kordell Stewart to her relationship with Dennis McKinley, welcoming her first child and much more, fans have been on a journey with Porsha over the course of the show.

The 40-year-old left RHOA in 2021 and now she has her own Bravo show, Porsha’s Family Matters, so let’s find out more about the cast of the series and which of them are on Instagram…

Who are the Porsha’s Family Matters cast members?

Porsha’s Family Matters follows her relationship with her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, as well as her life with her immediate and extended family members.

Porsha’s mother, Diane, her sister, Lauren and many of her friends star in Porsha’s Family Matters.

Family friends, such as Esther, also appear on the show, and some familiar faces make appearances such as Yandy Smith, Shamea Morton, Jennifer Williams and Drew Sidora.

Porsha’s Aunts are on the show

Judging by the cast on the show, Porsha isn’t excluding anyone in her family from filming. Her Aunt Liz, on her father’s side, is a prominent cast member.

Porsha’s Aunt Darlene, her mother’s sister, is also featured on the show. She and Diane, are “Irish twins” as per a recent IG post. They’re both 63 years old. Porsha described Darlene as her “fun auntie” and a “wild card“.

Grandma Iona, Porsha’s grandmother, also appears on the show.

Are Porsha’s family members on Instagram?

Porsha Williams mom, Diane, can be found on IG @msdianeofficial.

However, it doesn’t appear that all of her family members can be found on Instagram such as her Aunt Darlene.

Follow Porsha’s friends and family via the IG handles below:

Cousin on her mother’s side, Darlene’s daughter, Storm @theylovestorm_.

Cousin on her father’s side, Londie @londieknowsbest.

Sister Lauren @lodwill.

Assistant Lauren @misslaurenw.

Former assistant Dom @drahjee.

Ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley @workwincelebrate.

Current fiancé Simon Guobadia @iamsimonguobadia.

Porsha’s stylist Jeremy @therealnoigjeremy.

Friend Provi @provifulp.

Dennis’ mother, Gina @ablessing2u2.

