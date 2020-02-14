Meet the Celebrity Britain by Barge cast: Conservationist and a talent show judge!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

TV viewers are no strangers to the ‘Celebrity 5 Go’ series. From barging to camping, motorhoming and caravanning, the celebrities really have been busy over the Channel 5 show.

Although not quite the same, this year brings with it a brand new yet very similar series – Celebrity Britain by Barge.

Episode 1 of the new series kicks off at 9 pm on Channel 5 on Friday, February 14th 2020.

So, let’s get to know the Celebrity Britain by Barge cast.

Celebrity Britain by Barge cast

The Celebrity Britain by Barge cast is made up of four recognisable faces.

From a talent show judge to one of Britain’s best-known conservationists, here’s who’s taking part in series 1 of the Channel 5 show:

Bill Oddie

Pete Waterman

Jennie Bond

Anne Diamond

Find out more about each of the cast members below…

Pete Waterman

Best-known for appearing as one of the three judges on Pop Idol and Pop Stars: The Rivals, Pete Waterman is a record producer and songwriter. He was a part of the Stock Aitken Waterman songwriting team.

The 78-year-old also worked as a radio and club DJ in his time. Prior to carving out a career in music, he worked for British Railways. Pete was married three times in his life and has four children.

Celebrity Britain by Barge cast: Bill Oddie

Second up on the cast list for Celebrity Britain by Barge is conservationist Bill Oddie. Born in 1941, Bill is the same age as Pete at 78.

As well as being the man we all know and love for his passion for nature, Bill is also a writer, comedian, musician, TV presenter and actor.

Bill has been married twice in his life and has three children.

Jennie Bond

Embarking on a canal journey of the UK is Jennie Bond.

Jennie is a journalist and TV presenter who’s probably best-known for being the BBC’s royal correspondent – she worked int the role for 14 years.

She was born in 1950 in Hertfordshire and has been married to James Keltz since 1982. Together they have one child, Emma, who was born in 1990.

By the looks of Jennie’s Instagram (@jenniebondtv) she’s also now a grandmother.

Who is Anne Diamond?

The fourth and final celebrity ready to travel Britain by barge is Anne Diamond.

Anne hails from Worcestershire and is also a journalist. Her career kicked off in 1979 and she presented breakfast TV shows Good Morning Britain and Good Morning… with Anne and Nick.

In her time, Anne has also worked for Loose Women and also writes for the Daily Mail. She’s also made appearances on The Wright Stuff. Follow Anne on Twitter @theannediamond.

READ MORE: The All-Inclusive: Hotel and packages from every Channel 5 episode

WATCH CELEBRITY BRITAIN BY BARGE FROM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5.