Meet the Celebrity Coach Trip 2022 cast ft Will Best, Elena Cherry & Paul Danan

The E4 show is taking place in Portugal, as celebrities take part in activities and outings to keep their place on the coach. Featuring in the cast of 2022 are five teams of two celebrities.

Reality Titbit have found out which celebrities will be featuring on the show, so let’s take a look…

Matt Richardson and Will Best

Matt Richardson is a 30 year old comedian and co-presenter known for featuring on The Xtra Factor. Will Best is a broadcaster, and has presented shows such as ITV’s Dance Dance Dance with Alesha Dixon and CBBC’s Airmaggedon. Best has big expectations, and said: “if no one from Bananarama is on board I’m kicking off”.

Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph

Actors Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph think they have what it takes to be the next winners of Celebrity Coach Trip. They are both known for featuring in the television sitcom Birds of a Feather. Linda is also known for being a panelist on Loose Women on ITV.

Commenting on their time on the show, Linda said: “Me and Lesley had the most exciting, wonderful time – loved every minute of our trip and am missing Brendan and all the trippers!”

Sophie Kasaei and James Tindale

Geordie Shore‘s finest, Sophie and James, are also amongst the cast. The GS OG’s have been fan favorites of the show since it began on MTV. Sophie has been a fan of Celebrity Coach Trip since she was younger, and said the experience was “everything I could have imagined and more”.

Celena Cherry and Mariama Goodman

Celena and Mariama are best known for being members of the girl group, Honeyz. Honeyz were an English R&B group, who had five top 10 hits during 1998-2000. Both women have explained their excitement of meeting Brendan, and Celena said: “Brendan was an added bonus, always wanted to meet him”.

Ashley McKenzie and Paul Danan

Last but definitely not least, are Olympian Ashley and actor Paul. Ashley is an English judoka, and was a member of the Great Britain Olympic Judo Team at the London 2012 Olympics. This isn’t his first reality tv appearance, as he has already featured on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Paul Danan is an actor best known for playing Sol Patrick on Hollyoaks. Paul also featured on Celebrity Love Island during the 2005 and 2006 series.

