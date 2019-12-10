Meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 cast: Ashley McKenzie to Michael Griffiths!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

January 2020 is set to kick off the year nicely with some juicy reality TV on the horizon.

The first-ever winter series of Love Island, as well as the first-ever series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, are two new seasons to look out for.

MTV’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach will see eight celebrity singletons reunited with their exes in sunny Marbella.

After breaking up some of the singles and exes haven’t seen each other since and the MTV show is set to reunite them, so we can expect fireworks – and we don’t mean in a good way!

So, let’s meet the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 cast!

Joey Essex

Joining TOWIE at the age of 20 was Joey Essex’s big break. The boyfriend of Sam Faiers at the time burst onto our screens and captured the nation’s attention.

The now 29-year-old managed to coin the term ‘reem’ and even has a song named after it.

Joey has gone on to star in many more reality TV shows and has a huge following on Instagram of 1.6 million (@joeyessex).



Apparently, he’s a self-confessed softie when it comes to love and has had a string of girlfriends since fiance Sam Faiers.

Michael Griffiths



Making his reality TV debut in 2019, Michael Griffiths was one of the Love Island series 5.

The 27-year-old managed to make a bad name for himself on the show after publicly breaking his partner Amber Gill’s heart.

Michael is a straight-talker with an impressive CV and an equally impressive physique. He has a degree in biomedical science and works as a firefighter. Follow Michael on Instagram where he has 1.2 million followers.

PANTS FOR DAYS: Harry Styles’ outfit on The Graham Norton Show sends viewers into a frenzy

Lorena Medina

Also featuring in the drama-packed series of Ex on the Beach is Lorena Medina. She is a model, singer and budding clairvoyant.

Lorena, 27, is a big-time model who has posed for many a magazine including Playboy. She writes in her Insta bio that she’s “currently in Los Angeles”.

She was working as a waitress when she got scouted for a modelling agency and is now represented by Elite Model Management Miami and No Ties Management.

Lateysha Grace

It was reality TV show The Valleys that propelled Lateysha Grace to fame in 2012.

Six years later Lateysha, 26, went on to star in her own MTV show – Million Dollar Baby – centred around raising a £1 million for her daughter Wynter.

Calum Best

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 10 years you’ll probably know who Calum Best is.



The 38-year-old is renowned for his way with women and he’s pretty much an OG of reality TV.

Calum has appeared on 44 reality TV shows in his time including Love Island, Big Brother, MTV’s Totally Calum Best and more.

In 2017 Calum had a TV romance with Mob wives’ Marissa Jade. Their meeting on Celebrity Ex on the Beach will be the first time they’ve seen each other since they called things off!

Georgia Harrison

TOWIE and Love Island are two reality TV shows that Georgia Harrison can be recognised from.

She had a brief fling with Geordie lad Sam Gowland on Love Island series 3. Now, Georgia, 24, has become something of a model and social media influencer with around 900,000 followers on Insta.

Marissa Jade

Previously a model and actress, Marissa made a name for herself on Mob Wives.

The 34-year-old has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is recognised for her New York no-nonsense approach as well as her wild personality.

Marissa hails from Staten Island and has posed for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Tahari, Nine West and Brian Atwood. Some of her acting credits include Gossip Girl, The Good Wife and Law & Order. BREW-MANCE: Made in Chelsea: Get to know Holmes on Insta – newbie to MIC Buenos Aires! Ashley McKenzie Olympic athlete Ashley is next up on the Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2020 cast list. He’s a British judo champion, but we’ll see whether his dating game lives up to his sporting ability. Ashley appeared in BBC documentary Bad Boy Olympian in 2012 where he revealed that he suffered with ADHD all his life which got him into trouble.



Ashley already has some reality TV experience as he entered Celebrity Big Brother in 2012. Following the show, he secured a modelling contract with clothing brand Duck & Cover. Ellie Brown The first-ever celebrity ex appearing on the show is 21-year-old Ellie Brown. The blonde bombshell appeared on Love Island series 4. Ellie and Joey Essex dated in 2018 and since then she’s been very much single. Speaking to MTV since their split, Ellie said: “What me and Joey had was something special. I want to rekindle what we had. I’m definitely ready to be in love again.”

WATCH CELEBRITY EX ON THE BEACH FROM TUESDAY JANUARY 21ST 2020 AT 10 PM ON MTV.