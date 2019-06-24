Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

As if Gogglebox couldn’t get any better, now Celebrity Gogglebox is here for 2019!

The Channel 4 show is set to air its annual celebrity special very soon in the hopes of raising a massive sum for Stand up to Cancer.

So, want to find out the Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 cast? Check out the details below…

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 start?

Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 airs from Friday, June 14th.

The programme begins on Channel 4 at 9 pm and lasts for an hour.

The programme will then show again on Channel 4+1 at 10 pm.

A huge variety of celebrities will take to the sofa and watch some of the best programmes on British TV including Love Island, Killing Eve and more.

Who will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox 2019?

Celebrity Gogglebox is about to have us all in stitches as the full cast list for 2019 has been announced – and it will not disappoint.

The list of loved celebs ready to commentate on the UK’s TV schedule is pretty long! It includes presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse and her sisters Motsi and Phemelo, boxing legends Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr, actors and cousins Laurence and Emilia Fox, Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock, Little Mix and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv!

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are also plonking themselves in front of the telly for an hour as well as Stanley Johnson, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo, Ted Boxshall and Denise Van Outen, Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt of girl band All Saints, Emily Atack and her mum Kate Robbins, Olly Alexander of Years and Years and his mum, Kelly Osbourne and Shaun Ryder.

How can I watch Celebrity Gogglebox 2019 online?

Given that Celebrity Gogglebox is a Channel 4 programme, the show will be available to catch up on the All4 player.

However, if you would like to watch the show live online, you can stream the programme using both SkyGo and NOWTV.

After it airs, the programme will remain on the platforms ‘On Demand’ section for a limited period.

