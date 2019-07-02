Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

As if a show where viewers watch people watching TV would ever exist… well it does and 2019 brings us a celebrity edition of Gogglebox.

Viewers are in fits of laughter and floods of tears as the show captures everyone’s reactions to the week’s TV. From David Attenborough nature documentaries to gripping thriller movies, the celebrities on Gogglebox are getting their fill of British telly.

What more could anyone want that everyone’s favourite TV shows combined with our favourite famous faces?

As some familiar face pop in and others dip out, here’s the Celebrity Gogglebox cast for July 2019!

Celebrity Gogglebox cast – July 2019

The end of June and the start of July sees the addition of Westlife, Mark Ronson and his friend Serge, musician Example and comedian Chris Ramsey to Celebrity Gogglebox.

Regulars Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev and Emily Atack and her mum will also be joined by Shaun Ryder and his friend Bez.

While All Saints’ Mel and Nicole give up their seats on the Gogglebox sofa, more newbies will take their place.

Gary Barlow has even been rumoured to perch on the settee with a cuppa in July but we’ll keep you updated here!

Who else is on Celebrity Gogglebox 2019?

There are some celeb Goggleboxers in it for the long haul and appearing in more episodes than others.

Oti Mabuse and her sisters, Martin Kemp and his son Roman, Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum, Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock, Chris Eubank Sr and Jr, Emilia and Laurence Fox and Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv all feature heavily in the 2019 series.

Little Mix, Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson, Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie and Kelly Osbourne and her two friends are also avid telly watchers on Celebrity Gogglebox.

When does Celebrity Gogglebox finish?

Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up For Cancer started on June 14th 2019.

The Channel 4 show is set to run for six episodes. This means that it should come to an end on July 19th.

If you miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the ALL4 Player.

Airing each Friday, Celebrity Gogglebox is on from 9 – 10 pm.

