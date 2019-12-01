Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The annual Portrait Artist of the Year is officially back for 2019 and this time its celebrities that get to show us their artistic flair.

The Sky programme pretty much does what it says on the tin as celebrities will do their best at portrait painting in a bid to become the Artist of the Year.

Anyone with access to the Sky Arts channel will be in luck from December 17th as the series kicks off.

The second celebrity special of Portrait Artist of the Year sees a real variety in the cast. So, let’s take a look at who’s taking part. These are the Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year 2019 contestants.

Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year 2019 contestants

The five celebrities taking part in Portrait Artist of the Year 2019 are as follows:

James Fleet : Sixty-seven-year-old James is probably best known for playing Tom in the 1994 film Four Weddings & A Funeral. James also played the role of Hugo in BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley.

: Sixty-seven-year-old James is probably best known for playing Tom in the 1994 film Four Weddings & A Funeral. James also played the role of Hugo in BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley. Anneka Rice : Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant Anneka is ready for another challenge as she throws off the dancing shoes and grabs a paintbrush. Anneka, 61, is a TV presenter and broadcaster who many will remember from her own game show Challenge Anneka.

: Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant Anneka is ready for another challenge as she throws off the dancing shoes and grabs a paintbrush. Anneka, 61, is a TV presenter and broadcaster who many will remember from her own game show Challenge Anneka. Mark Gatiss : Famous for his roles in Dr Who and Sherlock, Mark is also taking part in Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year. Mark, 53, also played Tycho Nestoris in Game of Thrones.

: Famous for his roles in Dr Who and Sherlock, Mark is also taking part in Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year. Mark, 53, also played Tycho Nestoris in Game of Thrones. Fenella Woolgar : Actress Fenella is also swapping acting for the easel in 2019. Fenella, 50, most recently played Margaret Hamilton in 2019 film Judy. She also held the role of Miss Phipps in Victoria & Abdul.

: Actress Fenella is also swapping acting for the easel in 2019. Fenella, 50, most recently played Margaret Hamilton in 2019 film Judy. She also held the role of Miss Phipps in Victoria & Abdul. Jenny Éclair: Author and comedian Jenny is also taking part in Portrait of the Year. The 59-year-old is best known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women.

Who is having their portrait painted?

The celebrity sitters in 2019 ready to have their portraits painted are Olympian Denise Lewis, The Goonies’ Martha Plimpton and Laurence Fox of ITV series Victoria.

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are presenting the second celebrity series. The hosts are set to return again in 2020 as Portrait Artist of the Year will air in early 2020.

